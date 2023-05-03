West Ham United's decision to bring Danny Ings to the London Stadium hasn't paid off yet, says journalist Dean Jones.

However, Jones thinks the Hammers' inconsistency this term is partly to blame for the striker's lack of impact at the club so far.

West Ham news — Danny Ings

West Ham signed Ings from Aston Villa in a £12m deal back in January, as reported by BBC Sport.

Since his move to David Moyes' side, Ings has managed to score just two goals in 14 Premier League appearances (via Transfermarkt).

It hasn't been a great season for West Ham overall, with the east London club battling relegation, but Ings is remaining optimistic and recently talked about his hopes of winning the Europa Conference League.

"That’s another reason that helped me come here," the 30-year-old told the Daily Mail last month. "To go all the way and win that would be massive."

What has Dean Jones said about Danny Ings and West Ham?

Jones thinks Ings' move to West Ham hasn't worked out yet but has sympathy for the player.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the journalist said: "The fact that [Michail] Antonio's in that team at the moment goes to show that the transfer hasn't paid off yet, but it's been a weird vibe around West Ham this season.

"It's hard to get a grasp on exactly why they have no consistency, but it's probably been difficult for Ings as a result of that."

Will Danny Ings come good next season?

He's got the ability to. The England international has obviously proven that he can score goals in the Premier League.

During Ings' spell at Southampton, before he joined Villa, the forward managed to find the back of the net 41 times in 91 top-flight appearances (also via Transfermarkt).

Ings has had his injury problems but, when fit, he's able to make an impact. With West Ham in a fight for survival, it's not hard to understand why they bought him.

With the team having struggled as a whole for most of the season, though, there was always a possibility that the former Southampton man would find things difficult.

It's still early days, however. Next term, in a better performing West Ham side, perhaps Ings' level will also go up. And if that happens, Moyes will have a very capable centre-forward at his disposal who should be able to help steer the Hammers away from relegation trouble.