West Ham United could look to snare the services of Paris Saint-Germain youngster Hugo Ekitike before the transfer deadline, though journalist Paul Brown has made a damning claim about David Moyes’ reported interest, while speaking to GIVEMESPORT.

Finding a reliable centre-forward to lead the line will be the final task to complete for Moyes and his entourage as they look to tie up a positive summer window.

West Ham United transfer news – Hugo Ekitike

James Ward-Prowse and Edson Alvarez have been brought in to alleviate the loss of Declan Rice, who made the £105m switch to Arsenal earlier in the window. Mohammed Kudus has also enriched their ranks and will provide a versatility in midfield, while also being a viable option anywhere across the front line.

Still, Gianluca Scamacca’s move to Atalanta has left a gaping hole at the top of the pitch for the club, and it hasn’t - as things stand - been resolved. Despite Tim Steidten working tirelessly behind the scenes, a deal for Yuri Alberto, who plays for Brazilian side Corinthians, unfortunately fell through, though Ekitike, alongside Sevilla’s Youssef En-Nesyri, still remain on the club’s radar, per MailOnline.

According to reports, the east London-based club are willing to pay the £34m that hanging over the 21-year-old’s head but his Ligue 1 employers have ‘blocked’ a deal from coming to fruition.

Fellow Premier League side Everton were previously looking to pounce on PSG’s willingness to sell the Frenchman and journalist Ben Jacobs had even told GIVEMESPORT that they had held ‘initial talks’ over a potential switch. Now, with Everton firmly out of the picture, Bridge has given GIVEMESPORT the latest update on West Ham’s interest.

Net Spend on Summer Deadline Day Transfers 2002-2021 Excluding Undisclosed fees Club Fees received Chelsea £108m Arsenal £104m Tottenham £96m Man United £78m Everton £54m Man City £50m Leicester £49m Crystal Palace £44m West Ham £41m Stoke £31m All fees according to Sky Sports

What did Michael Bridge say about West Ham United and Hugo Ekitike?

Bridge suggested that Ekitike’s representatives have been searching high and low for a potential suitor for their client, though nothing has yet materialised. The Sky Sports reporter did, however, suggest that there may be other names higher on Moyes’ wishlist as the transfer deadline edges closer.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: “Hugo Ekitike is one whose agents have been trying to find him a club all summer. Everton were in the market for him at one point because the agent went straight to the owner. That one didn’t work out, and I don’t think he’s terribly high on West Ham’s wanted list and I doubt they would do a permanent deal for him. If there’s a loan possibility there, maybe that’s a potential deal they do.”