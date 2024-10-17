Niclas Fullkrug's lack of action at West Ham United is beginning to cause concern at the London Stadium, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed - with the money spent on the German striker effectively meaning that the Hammers won't be able to afford more firepower in the January transfer window, should he fail to make his mark in the Premier League.

West Ham paid Borussia Dortmund a fee of £27million to bring the Germany hero to the club over the summer in a surprise transfer, after he had fared well for his nation on home soil at EURO 2024. But Fullkrug has yet to start a single game in the Premier League, making substitute appearances in their opening three games before suffering an achilles tendon issue. And with the Hammers spending big all over the pitch in the summer, there are concerns within the club that should he not return, they won’t be able to sign a new striker - having spent all of their transfer budget in the summer.

Sources: West Ham Won't Be Able to Replace Fullkrug

The striker has had a slow start to life in the Premier League

GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed that it will be unlikely for West Ham to have the scope to bring in a new goal threat in January - having missed out on Jhon Duran in the summer and instead going for Fullkrug.

Niclas Fullkrug's Bundesliga statistics - Borussia Dortmund squad ranking, 24/25 Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 29 3rd Goals 12 2nd Aerial Duels Won Per Game 2.3 2nd Shots Per Game 1.8 3rd Match rating 6.96 7th

The German’s delayed return is seen as frustrating, especially having signed him instead of Duran in the summer - a poor move in hindsight with the Colombian having started the season on fire for Aston Villa, whilst Fullkrug is yet to start a single Premier League game, and he hasn’t scored for the Hammer just yet.

Word coming out of the London Stadium at the end of the transfer window was that their spending capacity was limited, and that is not expected to change unless a significant player can be sold.

West Ham tried to sell Danny Ings, but the striker has decided to stay and fight for his place, whilst Michail Antonio is also a leading player in their side, despite the expectation that he would be moved away from the club at this stage - and so a new striker cannot be signed.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Fullkrug has scored 56 goals in 157 Bundesliga games throughout his career.

With that in mind, the loan market is West Ham’s best chance of strengthening in January if Fullkrug cannot convince Irons bosses that he can put a run of games together before the turn of the new year.

Fullkrug Has Quality But He is Also Entering His Twilight

The German will have to get started quickly upon his return

Fullkrug was one of the most impressive performers at EURO 2024, scoring twice on the big stage with a thunderbolt against Scotland in the opening game of the tournament and a late equaliser against Switzerland that saw the national team finish top of their group.

Fullkrug has 14 goals in just 22 games for Germany, and having scored 15 goals in 43 games for Dortmund last season including three in the Champions League, there is evident quality there.

However, he is 31 years of age and if Fullkrug doesn’t get firing at some point this season, his value will begin to suffer - meaning that Julen Lopetegui will be hoping more than anything that the striker can take off and show his Premier League quality as the Irons look to qualify for European football once again.

