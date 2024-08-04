Highlights West Ham's summer transfers are bolstering their squad depth and quality, but the right-back void is something that needs addressing.

Vladimir Coufal is only getting older, while Ben Johnson's recent move to Ipswich Town has left the position thin for new manager Julen Lopetegui.

The club is linked with Aaron Wan-Bissaka, and they cannot afford to miss out on his signature.

West Ham United's 2024 summer transfer window has elicited excitement from their fans so far. At the time of writing, the Hammers have given their squad a much-needed lick of paint through the acquisition of Max Kilman, Crysencio Summerville, and Brazilian teenager Luis Guilherme.

Naturally, these welcome introductions have only been accentuated by the arrival of new manager Julen Lopetegui, who sparks hope that the east London outfit will reclaim the European high point they traversed under David Moyes in 2023.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Julen Lopetegui secured three consecutive top-four finishes and won the UEFA Europa League with Sevilla, before he then took Wolves from the foot of the Premier League to a comfortable mid-table finish in 2022/23.

But while the summer rejig has been a case of 'so far so good' at the London Stadium, there is one bit of business that West Ham cannot afford to let slip. As Vladimir Coufal nears his 32nd birthday, the club has been linked with a move for Manchester United's out-of-favour right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka, and with this area of the pitch growing in importance as football evolves, missing out on his signature would be a significant detour as the Hammers seek success in the 2024/25 Premier League season.

Why West Ham Must Sign Aaron Wan-Bissaka

Personal terms were already agreed with the 26-year-old

West Ham are keen to sign Wan-Bissaka, who has been described as "outstanding" by Gary Neville in the past, after losing Ben Johnson on a free transfer at the end of his contract, with the full-back position somewhere Julen Lopetegui wants to strengthen. Reports from Football Insider suggest that the two parties had already reached a verbal agreement, and as Coufal - the other option in the right-back berth - continues to age, it looked as though the former Crystal Palace man was on his way to east London.

Although Man United appear to have found their replacement for the Englishman, in Noussair Mazraoui, a fresh twist has emerged, however, with Inter Milan trying to 'hijack' the deal, and Wan-Bissaka reportedly preferring a move abroad rather than sticking to what he's been accustomed to in the Premier League. Nevertheless, given the context of departing players and senior figures, whose days are numbered and engines are deteriorating, the right-back issue is one that the Hammers need to address quickly.

Coufal played in all but two Premier League games last season, thus earning him a reputation as a highly dependable asset. But should the Czech Republic international pick up any injuries next term, Lopetegui would - as things precariously stand - have to either delve into the academy and pluck a youngster for the role or play one of Emerson or Aaron Cresswell out of position.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka is also an Upgrade

Improvements are always appreciated

As much as the necessity surrounding Wan-Bissaka's potential arrival beckons a personnel dilemma for West Ham, signing the former England U-21 star would also see Lopetegui's side improve, which is never a bad thing. Although comparatively worse off in the attacking areas, the out-of-favour Man United man has proven to be a reliable defender, who excels above his peers in the defensive third of the pitch.

Known for his pace, slide tackling and ability to read the game well before his opponents, the 26-year-old was described as the "best one-on-one defender for a full-back in the world" by Sky Sports pundit Jamie Carragher in 2020. After already boasting the services of Kilman, Nayef Aguerd, and last season's hero between the sticks, Alphonse Areola, the acquisition of Wan-Bissaka would only help further with Lopetegui's desired coaching styles which usually consists of a well-drilled defence and one geared perfectly to winning by any margin, whether fine or broad.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: In the 2019–20 Premier League season, Wan-Bissaka made the joint-highest number of tackles, level with Wilfred Ndidi on 129.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka vs Vladimir Coufal (2023-24 Premier League) Stat Aaron Wan-Bissaka Vladimir Coufal Games 22 36 Assists 2 7 Tackles per 90 2.12 1.84 Interceptions per 90 2.07 1.24 Aerial duels won per 90 1.06 1.1

At Old Trafford, Wan-Bissaka has been somewhat of a Marmite character. While some fans have often encouraged his starting position, as managers have preferred Diogo Dalot since his arrival in 2018, others have branded the Englishman as a 'primadonna'.

That said, though, there have been flashes throughout his entire career that have shown he's capable of being a priceless entity to many top clubs, and with him being six years younger than West Ham's current first choice, the reward far outweighs the risk involved with such a deal.