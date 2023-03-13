West Ham United are reluctant to sack David Moyes because of their "excellent relationship" with the Scottish coach, Sky Sports reporter Michael Bridge told GIVEMESPORT.

Moyes has come under heavy criticism at times this season, with West Ham trapped in the midst of a cutthroat relegation battle.

West Ham United manager news - David Moyes

It was reported by The Telegraph in January that West Ham were willing to cut ties with Moyes, had they lost a crucial relegation six-pointer against fellow strugglers Everton.

West Ham were victorious against the Toffees, with the club's hierarchy making the decision to keep Moyes in his job thereafter.

However, since their triumph over Everton on January 21st, West Ham have won just one of their following six Premier League outings (Flashscore).

That sole victory came at home against another relegation candidate in Nottingham Forest last month, but with just six wins all season, the pressure continues to mount on Moyes' shoulders.

What has Michael Bridge said about Moyes' job security?

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT about Moyes' future at the London Stadium, Sky Sports reporter Bridge lifted the lid on one of the reasons why the West Ham board might not have pulled the plug yet.

On the ex-Manchester United boss, Bridge said: "From the last I heard, West Ham don't really want to do anything.

"They've got a really good relationship with Moyes and the three press conferences I've attended this season at West Ham, all at different stages of the season, he always makes a point that he has excellent backing. Moyes has an excellent relationship with the board.”

What next for West Ham and Moyes?

Last week's Europa Conference League last-16 first-leg tie against Cypriot side AEK Larnaca provided some welcome respite from the torment of the Premier League for West Ham and Moyes.

A brace from Michail Antonio helped steer the Hammers to a comfortable 2-0 aggregate lead, with West Ham looking as if they already have one foot in the last-eight.

However, Moyes' side were unable to replicate such a result in their weekend clash against Aston Villa, as the West Midlands outfit held West Ham to a 1-1 draw at the London Stadium.

It leaves the east Londoners just outside the relegation zone, with goal difference the only thing separating West Ham from the bottom three.

Following Thursday's second leg against Larnaca, West Ham will be forced to wait close to a month until their next Premier League match, as the Hammers' weekend clash against Manchester City was postponed due to the Sky Blues' FA Cup participation.

Immediately after the international break, it's a potentially season-defining fixture against bottom-of-the-table Southampton for West Ham, before clashes against Newcastle United, Liverpool, Crystal Palace, Bournemouth and Arsenal make up the rest of a jam-packed April schedule.