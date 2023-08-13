West Ham United star Michail Antonio could depart the club this summer because of one developing transfer story, Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth revealed to GIVEMESPORT.

David Moyes' side have endured a mixed transfer window so far, with more exits likely before next month's deadline.

West Ham United transfer news - Michail Antonio

There has been very little for West Ham supporters to get excited about this summer, but there is a feeling that could be about to change.

Both Edson Alvarez has already joined in a deal worth £35 million, with Southampton's James Ward-Prowse likely to follow suit as part of a £30 million move.

What's more, it's also claimed that Harry Maguire is attracting keen interest from the east London outfit, with another deal rated £30 million said to have been agreed.

It comes after the Hammers pocketed a whopping £105 million for the sale of Declan Rice to Arsenal, with the England international one of a number of departures from the club this summer.

Gianluca Scamacca has already left following a disappointing 12-month spell, with another West Ham attacker now being tipped to leave the London Stadium.

What has Dharmesh Sheth said about West Ham United's strikers this summer?

When asked about what David Moyes' striker options might look like after the transfer deadline has passed, Sky Sports reporter Sheth revealed Antonio was the most likely to leave.

On the 33-year-old, Sheth told GIVEMESPORT: “At the moment, Antonio, Divin Mubama and Danny Ings are the current strikers at the club, with Gianluca Scamacca having left.

“I think they probably go forward with those three strikers going into the new season.

“But if there was to be a departure of any of those three, we're talking about Antonio as being the most likely of the three.

“If there was to be a departure then I think West Ham will probably need to go back into the market to recruit in that area.

“So as it stands, I think the priority positions remain the central defence and the central midfield, because of course the Declan Rice hole is the one that needs filling more than any other one just now.”

Latest Transfer News: All The Gossip, Every Rumour And Done Deal This Transfer Window

What's next for West Ham United this summer?

As alluded to by Sheth, it looks as if West Ham would be forced back into the market, should Antonio leave the club before September 1st.

One name being touted is Folarin Balogun, whose Arsenal career looks likely to come to an end this summer, having instructed the club that he won't accept another loan proposal.

It's claimed by The Independent that Balogun is on West Ham's radar, despite Arsenal demanding a hefty fee for the forward, with a bid from Ligue 1 outfit Monaco having already been rejected by the Gunners.

The report revealed that Arsenal will demand a fee in the region of £40 million to allow Balogun to leave during the current transfer window.