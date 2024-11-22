West Ham United have reportedly sounded out former Borussia Dortmund boss Edin Terzic as a potential replacement for Julen Lopetegui, according to talkSPORT.

The Hammers are said to be making contingency plans in case the Spanish tactician fails to improve their disappointing start to the Premier League season, with the club currently sitting 14th in the table.

While it was previously reported that owner David Sullivan is inclined to give Lopetegui more time, concerns remain about the team’s underwhelming record of just three wins in their opening 11 league matches.

According to talkSPORT, director of football Tim Steidten is a big admirer of Terzic, who guided Dortmund to last season’s Champions League final after defeating Paris Saint-Germain in the earlier stage.

The 42-year-old requested to leave Dortmund at the end of the season, ending his nine-year stint at the club.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Lopetegui has won just four of his first 13 games in charge of West Ham, averaging 1.15 points per game.

Terzic initially worked as a scout and academy coach for the Bundesliga side during Jurgen Klopp’s tenure, before serving as Slaven Bilic’s assistant at Besiktas and West Ham.

The German tactician, described as 'one of the best young managers in Europe', spent two years in East London before Bilic was dismissed following a poor run of results at the start of the 2017/18 season.

Terzic then returned to Dortmund as an assistant coach and took over as interim manager at the end of the 2020/21 season, eventually becoming the club’s permanent manager ahead of the 2022/23 campaign.

Lopetegui signed a two-year deal to succeed David Moyes at the London Stadium after in June, but he is now under increasing pressure following a disappointing start to the campaign.

West Ham are five points above the relegation zone heading into their final two November fixtures against Newcastle away and Arsenal at home.

According to recent reports, Lopetegui’s future in East London could depend on these two matches, with West Ham’s hierarchy now exploring alternative managerial options.

Julen Lopetegui's West Ham Record (2024/25) Games 13 Wins 4 Draws 3 Losses 6 Goals scored 15 Goals conceded 24 Points per game 1.15

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 22-11-24.