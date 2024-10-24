West Ham United's decision to let James Ward-Prowse depart for Nottingham Forest earlier in the summer has been criticised by Daily Mail reporter Sami Mokbel after their shortcomings this season, given that the Hammers have struggled at the start of the season.

Just two wins from their opening eight games in the Premier League has seen West Ham slump to 15th in the table, miles away from the top-half finish that they would have wanted at the start of the season. Whilst some of their summer signings have fared well, many others haven't, and it is Ward-Prowse's departure that has come under flak - with the report stating that it was a 'questionable' decision from Tim Steidten to see him leave on transfer deadline day.

Mokbel: West Ham Ward-Prowse Exit Decision 'Questionable'

The midfielder featured in all but one of their top-flight games last season

Writing in his Daily Mail column, Mokbel stated that some of West Ham's incomings - namely Borussia Dortmund's Niclas Fullkrug and Leeds United's Crysencio Summerville - have not represented strong value for money so far in the current campaign.

James Ward-Prowse's Premier League statistics - West Ham squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 37 =1st Assists 7 =1st Key Passes Per Game 1.7 1st Crosses Per Game 1.7 1st Shots Per Game 1.2 =5th Match rating 6.99 4th

But another poor decision is the deal that saw Ward-Prowse move to the Midlands, and that has seen Mokbel label the deal taking the 'seasoned Premier League campaigner' away from the capital as 'questionable'. He wrote:

"Given Fullkrug is 31, finding any sort of value in that deal - sporting or financial - doesn’t necessarily strike you square in the face. "Summerville, signed from Leeds for an initial £25m, has made one Premier League start so far. "The decision to let James Ward-Prowse, a seasoned Premier League campaigner, join Nottingham Forest another questionable transfer decision. "‘Nearly £200m spent? I’m not sure I’d be too happy if I was Sullivan,’ said one well-placed source."

Ward-Prowse made 343 appearances for Southampton in his spell on the south coast, scoring an incredible 49 goals in the top-flight for the club he joined as a nine-year-old.

With the Irons struggling in the table this season, his experience in the centre of the park could have been vital - especially with the likes of Guido Rodriguez and Tomas Soucek so far beginning to show their frailties in the centre of the park under Julen Lopetegui so far this season.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: James Ward-Prowse is joint-51st with Ashley Cole for all-time Premier League appearances on 385 - and barring competition from Jonny Evans and Raheem Sterling, he could move into the top 40 if he plays in every remaining game this season.

Forest, meanwhile, sit eighth in the Premier League table having only lost once in the Premier League, including salvaging positive draws away at Brighton and Chelsea - and of course, that huge win against Liverpool in September.

Ward-Prowse hasn't been incredible on the pitch, but his demeanour will certainly play a part for the Reds in their quest to become a top-half side.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 24-10-24.