Highlights West Ham are expected to support keeping VAR beyond the 2023/24 season.

Without VAR, West Ham would have finished ninth this season having missed out on only three potential points.

Karren Brady critical of VAR, calling it a disaster for fans and highlighting how delays in decisions have affected supporter experience.

West Ham are expected to be one of the clubs to vote in support of keeping VAR beyond the 2023/24 season, despite Wolves mounting pressure on the Premier League to get rid of the technology.

The vote - fuelled by the Molineux outfits' belief that VAR is damaging the Premier League brand after they released a six-page document in a bid to court their support to scrap it - will take place on June 6, and will require 14 out of 20 votes to pass the motion.

But while its use has been heavily criticised since its introduction in 2019, it appears a significant number of Premier League clubs will continue to support its place in the sport as it heads toward its fifth year, with West Ham one of the clubs in favour of keeping VAR - as reported exclusively to GIVEMESPORT by journalist Ben Jacobs.

How VAR has affected West Ham this season

West Ham would have finished ninth with or without VAR in use for the 2023/24 league season

A table without VAR for the 2023/24 season shows that West Ham still would have finished ninth if VAR hadn't been in use last term, with the Hammers being denied just three points across the 38 games.

Nevertheless, it hasn't stopped the club from being at the centre of controversy. Notably, during a 1-1 draw with Aston Villa in March, David Moyes' side fumed after three VAR decisions went against them, including a stoppage time winner when it was ruled that Tomas Soucek had handled the ball before it crossed the line.

The ruling broke an unwanted Premier League record, with the decision taking five minutes and 37 seconds. Moyes scrutinised the lack of accuracy and efficiency by those in Stockley Park's control room, and was equally keen to point out that it wasn't the first time his side had suffered from unfair judgments, with controversy also taking the headlines in their fixtures against Burnley and then Freiburg in the Europa League in the previous 10 days.

What Karren Brady has said about VAR

Although it appears likely that West Ham will vote in support of VAR at next month's annual Premier League meeting, one could be forgiven for thinking otherwise after the club's vice-chairman, Karren Brady, offered a critical assessment of the technology's downfall.

While also stating that the club had not yet made a decision at the time of her update, Brady was unrelenting in her condemnation in a column released by The Sun, where she said: