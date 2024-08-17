West Ham United, amid an influx of new faces, also have to sort out the future of Scotsman Andy Irving and, according to Edinburgh Evening News, the central midfielder is a summer target for many top European clubs.

For much of Julen Lopetegui’s first summer in charge of the Hammers, the Spaniard has been focused on giving his squad a re-shuffle, welcoming the likes of Niclas Fullkrug, Crysencio Summerville, Maximilian Kilman and Jean-Clair Todibo to the fold.

In terms of this summer’s outgoings, Flynn Downes and Said Benrahma are the duo of marquee names, but Lopetegui will be keen to trim the fat from his squad ahead of the fast-approaching deadline on 30 August.

West Ham’s Irving Admired By Top European Clubs

Atalanta and Espanyol among would-be buyers

Born in Edinburgh, Irving emerged through the academy set up at Hearts, embarked on loan stints at Berwick Rangers and Falkirk, before completing his free transfer to German outfit Turkgucu Munchen in the summer of 2021.

Twelve months later, he joined SK Klagenburt, and it was in the Austrian top flight where he piqued the interest of West Ham with some "outrageous" performances, who swooped in for his signature in the summer of 2023.

Ahead of the capital club’s 2024/25 Premier League season getting underway and the summer transfer window closing for business, there are a litany of top clubs from all corners of Europe that are interested in Irving, per Edinburgh Evening News.

The report suggests that there a number of teams, some who are able to offer action in the Champions League, that are embarking in a race to win his capable services this summer – including British clubs and teams in the Bundesliga.

Andy Irving - Senior Career Statistics Club Games Goals Assists Yellow/Red Cards SK Austria Klagenfurt 64 16 14 10/0 Hearts 61 5 13 9/1 Turkgucu Munchen 26 1 1 4/0 Berwick Rangers FC 22 2 2 4/0 Falkirk FC 21 0 3 1/0

Last campaign’s Europa League winners Atalanta and Spanish outfit Espanyol are two of the clubs name-dropped as potential would-be buyers, with the former reportedly lodging an opening proposal for the 24-year-old.

The once-capped Scotland Under-21 international, who has plundered 24 goals and 33 assists in his 194-game senior career thus far, is coming off his most fruitful campaign yet, having netted 10 strikes and notched a further five assists in 30 appearances across all competitions.

Having played an array of roles for Klagenfurt – from central, attacking and defensive midfield to centre forward – his positional versatility is an attractive prospect for those lining up to secure his signature.

Carlos Soler ‘Convinced’ of London Stadium Move

Spaniard keen on east London move

Despite having a busy summer already, Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT that the east Londoners are working towards their ninth signing of the transfer window, which would boost Lopetegui’s chances of success tenfold.

One of the former Real Madrid and Wolverhampton Wanderers chief’s new signings could be Paris Saint-Germain and Spain midfielder Carlos Soler, who is currently largely out of favour in the French capital.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: During his 336-game club career, Soler has amassed a total of 50 goals and 40 assists.

According to reports in Spain, Lopetegui has worked his magic and convinced his compatriot to move to the London Stadium before the transfer window closes for business, with the former Valencia man keen on the move himself.

A 14-cap Spain international, the 27-year-old could provide perfect competition for the likes of James Ward-Prowse and Guido Rodriguez in the middle of the park for a starting berth under boss Lopetegui.

All statistics per Transfermarkt - correct as of 17/08/2024