West Ham United have completed the signing of Mohammed Kudus, and journalist Paul Brown has given his verdict on the transfer, while speaking to GIVEMESPORT.

The Hammers have spent the Declan Rice money wisely so far.

West Ham United transfer news - Mohammed Kudus

Kudus signed for West Ham last week for a fee of around £38m, according to MailOnline. The capital club received a fee of around £105m for Rice, who joined Arsenal earlier in the summer, giving them a hefty budget to work with. Edson Alvarez and James Ward-Prowse have arrived through the door to fill the hole left by Rice in midfield, with Kudus able to operate in a deeper role as well as across the front line.

As per Transfermarkt, Kudus has featured mostly as a central midfielder, playing 46 times in this position, but he’s also been utilised as a centre-forward and on the right-hand of attack. It’s unclear where David Moyes will be planning to use Kudus this season, but having a versatile option capable of filling in all over the pitch will be extremely useful for the Scottish manager. The Ghanaian international has already shown what he’s capable of this campaign with Ajax, scoring a hat-trick last week as the Dutch side beat Ludogorets in the Europa League.

Now, journalist Brown has given his verdict on how impressive the Kudus signing is for West Ham.

What has Brown said about West Ham and Kudus?

Brown has suggested that Kudus could become one of the best signings of the Moyes era at the London Stadium. The journalist adds that Brighton & Hove Albion were trying to sign the former Ajax man, which is usually a good indicator due to their excellent scouting department.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "I really like Kudus. I think he's potentially the next big thing. Brighton were trying to sign him and clearly thought he was the next Moises Caicedo. So, that's a pretty good recommendation in itself as their scouting department has had quite big success over the last few years. If he's successful at West Ham, he could become one of the best signings of the Moyes era, undoubtedly yes."

Mohammed Kudus - Ajax Stats Appearances 87 Goals 27 Assists 12 Yellow cards 7 Stats according to Transfermarkt

Latest Transfer News: Every Rumour, Completed Transfer, And All The Gossip This Window

What’s next for West Ham?

Although Kudus is capable of playing in a centre-forward role, Moyes could be looking to add a natural number nine before the window slams shut on Friday. Michail Antonio, according to journalist Santi Aouna, is being targeted by Saudi Arabian club Al-Ettifaq, meaning West Ham would need to find a replacement. Journalist Dean Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that the Hammers are looking to add another body in attack.

Jones has suggested that a deal for Youssef En-Nesyri isn’t making any progress, Hugo Ekitike is a player on their radar, and Armando Broja could be one to watch if Chelsea sign a new striker. Despite their impressive additions so far in the summer transfer window, West Ham’s business might not be over just yet, with the centre-forward situation potentially next on the agenda.