West Ham United striker Danny Ings could become a more important player for the Hammers next season, believes Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth.

The 30-year-old hasn't made too much of an impact at the London Stadium since arriving from Aston Villa back in January, but Sheth thinks he could be a key man for David Moyes in the 2023/24 campaign if the Scotsman ends up losing Gianluca Scamacca and Michail Antonio.

How has Danny Ings performed for West Ham in the Premier League?

West Ham have slowly managed to get themselves away from the relegation zone.

Back in February, Ings was able to score two goals in the east London club's 4-0 win against Nottingham Forest to help them in their battle for survival, but other than that, he hasn't really done anything too impressive for his new side and has been criticised by some supporters.

As per Transfermarkt, the Englishman has registered just twice in 14 Premier League outings. Still, with those strikes coming against a relegation rival, they could end up proving to be huge for Moyes' men.

West Ham signed Ings from Villa during the January transfer window for £15m, according to BBC Sport.

What has Dharmesh Sheth said about Danny Ings and West Ham?

Depending on what happens with Scamacca and Antonio, Sheth thinks Ings could become a big player for West Ham next season.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the Sky Sports reporter said: "Gianluca Scamacca, he just hasn't settled. He's had injuries — hasn't worked out for him in his first season. I wonder whether West Ham United are looking at that situation and thinking, 'Are we going to cut our losses and maybe move him on in the summer, or are we going to say no, we've got a great player here, let's see if we can work with him?'

"Now if the scenario happens that Antonio and Scamacca were to leave, then Danny Ings becomes even more important alongside any signings that West Ham could make."

Can Danny Ings become an important player for West Ham next season?

Yes, because if Scamacca and Antonio do depart the London Stadium this summer, he could end up becoming the Hammers' first-choice striker.

Ings isn't in the best form right now, but the England international has proven that he can excel at this level, scoring 46 goals in 100 appearances during his time at St Mary's with Southampton (also via Transfermarkt).