West Ham United striker Niclas Fullkrug could emerge as a surprise target for Bournemouth in the January transfer window, TEAMtalk has claimed.

The Cherries are reportedly looking for a new striker after Evanilson and Enes Unal suffered long-term injuries and have earmarked Fullkrug as an option to bolster Andoni Iraola’s frontline.

The German international only joined West Ham in the summer, and his departure from the London Stadium is unlikely at the moment, considering the Hammers are coping without Michail Antonio and Jarrod Bowen.

It is understood that Fullkrug is firmly among the names considered by Bournemouth at present, alongside Brighton’s Evan Ferguson and Everton’s Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

Fullkrug Linked with Bournemouth Move

Six months after joining West Ham

According to TEAMtalk, Fullkrug is expected to be given a chance to impress new West Ham manager Graham Potter after a difficult start to life at the London Stadium.

The £90,000-a-week striker has only made nine Premier League appearances this season, scoring two goals, and was out for three months with an ACL injury before returning in early December.

West Ham splashed out £27m to sign Fullkrug from Borussia Dortmund in the summer, penning him to a four-year deal until June 2028.

With Antonio and Bowen unavailable due to long-term injuries, West Ham are believed to be looking at reinforcements for their frontline in January.

Reports in Portugal have claimed the Hammers are eyeing Benfica striker Arthur Cabral for a loan move, although the Liga Primeira giants would prefer an obligation to buy included in any temporary agreement.

West Ham are sitting 14th in the Premier League table after 20 games and will next face Aston Villa in the FA Cup third round on Friday.

Potter is expected to be in charge for the game, having replaced Lopetegui on a two-and-a-half year deal this week.

Niclas Fullkrug's West Ham Stats (2024/25 Premier League) Games 9 Goals 2 Assists 1 Minutes per goal 221 Minutes played 442

