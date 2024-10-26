West Ham United could lose star man Mohammed Kudus in the near future, as a club from Saudi Arabia is weighing up making a €100 million move for the versatile attacker, according to Fichajes.

Kudus enjoyed an impressive debut campaign in English football last term, netting 14 goals in 45 appearances across all competitions for West Ham. The Ghanaian is subsequently attracting interest from a number of clubs, with Arsenal understood to be considering initiating a move for him back in August, while Liverpool are said to be eyeing him as a potential replacement for Mohamed Salah.

However, Saudi Arabia has emerged as a possible destination for the maverick wide man, as the Middle Eastern nation looks to continue to attract top talent from Europe. Fichajes reveal that one Saudi club would be willing to pay €100 million (£83 million) to acquire Kudus' services.

Saudi Club Eyes Kudus

It could be a lucrative deal

Arriving at West Ham from Ajax last summer in a deal worth £38 million, Kudus has settled well in English football, described as a 'monster' for his performances. After seeing his output explode in his final full campaign in the Netherlands, scoring 18 goals in all competitions, he followed that up with eight goals and six assists in 27 league starts for the Hammers last season.

Evidently one of the key pillars of the Irons' side under new boss Julen Lopetegui, starting eight out of eight league games, there have been signs that the Ghana international is disgruntled at the London Stadium. Involved in a bust-up with the Spanish head coach earlier this season, Kudus may be prepared to push for a move as soon as January.

Fichajes report that the 24-year-old could be presented with a lucrative offer from Saudi Arabia. The up-and-coming footballing nation are keen on further bolstering their league by adding more top level players from European football, and one club within the Saudi Pro-League have identified Kudus as a potential marquee acquisition.

Looking to pounce on the player's desire to play for a club competing for league titles, the club in question are reportedly willing to splash as much as €100 million to land the former Nordsjaelland man.

Kudus' Premier League Statistics 2023/24 Appearances 33 Goals 8 Assists 6 Shots Per 90 2.43 Key Passes Per 90 1.01 Successful Take-ons Per 90 4.49

All Statistics via FBRef - correct as of 26/10/2024