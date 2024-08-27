West Ham United will need to sell players before securing a deal to sign Carlos Soler from PSG, Fabrizio Romano has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT.

It was revealed on Friday that the Hammers were leading the race to sign the creative Spaniard, who moved to the French capital in 2022. Soler was not a part of Luis Enrique's squad that demolished Montpellier 6-0 on Friday night, as the two parties looked to iron out a deal to send the 27-year-old to the London Stadium.

In order to guarantee that a deal goes through, Romano explained that Julen Lopetegui will need to see some of his players with lesser importance walk out the door to ensure that the funds are in place to bring in the former international.

Ings Among Names That Could Leave West Ham

Romano thinks clubs will wait until they end of the window to make their moves

When asked what needs to be done in order for West Ham to conclude a deal for the PSG man, the Italian transfer expert explained that outgoings will have to become a priority for the London club:

"They [West Ham], have several names. For example Ings and others who could leave the club in the final days. To be honest, in this moment, it is not something that is close or imminent yet. "I think also, many clubs are interested in West Ham players and they know that they signed many. So, they [interested clubs] will try and arrive last minute, in the final days and try to get the best deal possible. "This is part of the final days of the summer transfer window, as always. But again, at the moment, nothing imminent."

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: West Ham United are the eighth-biggest spenders in Europe for the 2023/24 summer transfer window.

It has previously been reported that the Hammers are desperate to get rid of Ings, who only joined the club 18 months ago. The former Liverpool striker is the joint second-highest earner at the club with a weekly wage of £125,000-per-week.

Related Exclusive: £90,000-a-Week Star 'Wants to Fight for Future' at West Ham West Ham United midfielder Tomas Soucek is eager to remain in his current surroundings instead of jumping ship

Everton Aiming to Hijack Soler Deal

The Toffees are also interested in the midfielder

It is not only Lopetegui who is admiring Soler's talents, as it has been claimed that Sean Dyche and Everton are looking to overtake the Irons in the race to sign the 27-year-old.

Soler's Ligue 1 Statistics 2023/24 Appearances 24 Goals 2 Assists 2 Pass Accuracy 85.7% Key Passes Per 90 1.65 Progressive Passes Per 90 6.12 Tackles Per 90 1.24 Interceptions Per 90 0.41

PSG are reportedly prepared to offload the midfielder if they receive an offer in the region of £20million. However, the club is not keen on sanctioning a loan move, as they prefer a permanent transfer.

Journalist Florian Plettenberg revealed that Everton had thrown their name into the hat to secure Soler’s signature, intensifying the battle for the player.

Everton manager Sean Dyche is determined to bring Soler to Goodison Park, viewing him as an ideal replacement for Amadou Onana, who joined Aston Villa earlier in the window.

Despite this, West Ham remain in a strong position due to the groundwork they've laid throughout the summer. Their persistent efforts might give them an advantage in closing the deal.

All Statistics courtesy of FBRef and Capology - accurate as of 24/08/2024