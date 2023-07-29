West Ham striker Danny Ings has not been a good fit for the Hammers so far, according to Ryan Taylor, who has explained why to GIVEMESPORT.

However, the Daily Express journalist is still expecting him to remain at the London Stadium this summer.

West Ham transfer news — Danny Ings

Back in May, Football Insider reported that Ings was unlikely to leave West Ham during the current transfer window despite them wanting to bring a new centre-forward in.

The 31-year-old has not been at the east London club for too long, only joining from Aston Villa in a £15m deal back in January, as per BBC Sport.

However, Ings has not made too much of an impact since arriving at West Ham. In 17 Premier League appearances last season, he managed to score just two goals (via Transfermarkt).

The Englishman still had plenty to smile about, though, with David Moyes' side going on to win the Europa Conference League.

What has Ryan Taylor said about Danny Ings and West Ham?

Taylor does not think Ings and West Ham have been a great match so far, believing that the former Villa man performs better when playing up front alongside someone else.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the journalist said: "Ings, I do expect him to stay at the London Stadium this summer, but he's not really been the right fit for West Ham so far. He's only shown glimpses of why they signed him.

"I think he's definitely a player that's better in a front two, whereas at the moment, obviously West Ham are playing with a 4-2-3-1, so I do think they need another forward and I do think they'll get it."

Who could leave West Ham this summer?

While Ings may be staying, there are likely to be more departures at the London Stadium following Declan Rice's exit.

According to multiple outlets, including The Athletic, Wolverhampton Wanderers are in talks to sign Aaron Cresswell, so that is one name that could leave West Ham before the transfer window closes in September.

Forwards Michail Antonio and Gianluca Scamacca could also be heading for the exit door. The MailOnline recently reported that the Hammers are in talks with Saudi Arabian side Al-Etiffaq over the potential sale of the 33-year-old, while Italian publication Roma Giallorossa claims that an offer from AS Roma for the former Sassuolo star has been accepted.

Their departures would be good news for Ings as he looks for regular starts this upcoming season, though the England international could still find himself in an unfavourable position if Moyes brings in a high-calibre No.9 to replace Antonio and Scamacca.

All in all, it would be a bit of a surprise if Ings did end up leaving the London Stadium. Again, he has only been there for a short while and could find himself getting more opportunities in the new campaign, depending on what happens with the two other strikers who are currently on West Ham's books and if anyone else arrives.