West Ham United midfielder Guido Rodriguez is not enjoying life in London, enduring a difficult time at his new club after arriving from Real Betis in the summer, according to Sport.

Rodriguez has started every single Premier League game for the Hammers thus far this season, although he has faced criticism for his performances, with many feeling that manager Julen Lopetegui should opt for different players in the middle of the park. Substituted before half-time in a game against Chelsea in September, the 30-year-old was blasted for his display in that match, while he was lambasted for not being able to 'really move around the pitch' during the Irons' 4-1 defeat to Tottenham in October.

The Argentine's poor outings could eventually result in him being dropped, which would add insult to injury, as reports emerge suggesting he's been struggling to settle and acclimatise to life in England's capital.

Rodriguez Not Enjoying London

He's struggled to impress

After a four-and-a-half year spell at Real Betis, Rodriguez declined fresh contract offers from the La Liga club, to join West Ham on a free transfer in the summer. Making 173 appearances for the Andalusian outfit, the Argentina international had become a staple in Manuel Pellegrini's side, but was likely attracted by the bright lights of the Premier League, the opportunity to play under Lopetegui, and the lucrative deal on the table from the Hammers.

Earning a purported £75,000 a week at the London Stadium, significant contributions are expected from Rodriguez. He certainly hasn't hit the ground running, failing to impact games in a positive way for West Ham thus far.

Looking laboured in possession and lacking the athleticism to thrive in the intense Premier League, his below-par performances have contributed to the East Londoners' dismal start to the campaign. Lopetegui's side sit 14th in the league, and the Spanish tactician is subsequently under significant pressure.

Spanish outlet Sport indicate that Rodriguez isn't enjoying his time in Stratford, and this could ultimately result in a premature break-up between him and West Ham. With the likes of Tomas Soucek, Edson Alvarez and Carlos Soler chopping at the bit for more regular minutes, if the maligned former Betis man doesn't improve, and doesn't integrate into London life more seamlessly, he may not only be dropped, but faces a potential exit from the club.

Rodriguez' Premier League Statistics 2024/25 Appearances 11 Pass Accuracy 82.7% Progressive Passes Per 90 2.7 Key Passes Per 90 0.11 Tackles Per 90 2.81 Interceptions Per 90 1.12

