West Ham United left-back Arthur Masuaku's days as a West Ham player are numbered, according to football journalist Paul Brown.

West Ham news - Arthur Masuaku

Masuaku joined the Hammers for £6 million from Olympiacos in 2016 and has gone on to make over 100 appearances for West Ham in the Premier League across six seasons. Prior to the beginning of this season, however, it is believed that the club tried to sell the out-of-favour full-back but were unable to find any suitors.

The French-born Congolese international has spent the 2022/23 season on loan with Turkish side Besiktas, where he has made 26 league appearances, scored two goals and notched four assists, as per Transfermarkt.

Even so, his future with West Ham looks bleak, and it seems unlikely he will see out the summer at the London Stadium.

It certainly appears that the 29-year-old is no longer in manager David Moyes plans moving forward, with the Scotsman utilising either Emerson Palmieri and Aaron Cresswell at left-back over the course of this campaign. As per BBC Sport, Masuaku signed a fresh deal in 2019 keeping him under contract until at least 2024, with the option to extend for a further two years.

What did Paul Brown saw about West Ham and Arthur Masuaku?

Brown believes that Moyes has no plans to reintegrate Masuaku back into the first team picture should he return from Besiktas at the end of the season and the player will likely be shown the door.

He told GMS: "It does feel like he went there [Besiktas] not just to get minutes and get some experience and come back reintegrated. It felt as though he went there because they couldn't sell and had to get him out for a while. Basically, it feels like Moyes has gone in a different direction and wanted another option there, so I can't see him being a West Ham player for very long now."

Will Masuaku definitely leave West Ham?

The feeling is that Masuaku will leave the club during this summer's window if a buyer can be found. His loan agreement with Besiktas does contain an option to buy, according to Transfermarkt, believed to be in the region of £2 million.

Whether the Turkish club will actually trigger it to sign Masuaku permanently remains to be seen. In situations such as this, there is always the chance the player is sent out on another loan before leaving on a free transfer in 2024 if an appropriate fee cannot be secured.