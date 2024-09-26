Former West Ham United midfielder Martin Allen says he was not convinced by Jean-Clair Todibo’s performance in the 5-1 Carabao Cup third-round defeat to Liverpool.

The Frenchman was given the full 90 minutes of play by Julen Lopetegui, partnering Max Kilman on Wednesday night in only his second start of the season.

Braces from Diogo Jota and Cody Gakpo saw Liverpool cruise into the fourth round, despite West Ham initially taking the lead after Jarrell Quansah’s first-half own goal.

Gakpo’s second, in injury time, deflected off Todibo before creeping into the bottom corner, capping off a forgettable night for the French centre-back.

Speaking after the match, Lopetegui admitted his side ‘didn’t deserve the score’ and questioned referee Andrew Madley’s performance, saying ‘the key decisions were against us’.

West Ham had two penalty appeals turned down in the second half, before Edson Alvarez was sent off for a second bookable offence in the 75th minute.

Todibo Given Rare Start

In worrying 5-1 defeat

Todibo, who played the full 90 minutes on Wednesday night, made only his second start of the season, his previous appearance coming in the Carabao Cup second-round 1-0 win over Bournemouth.

The French centre-back, who joined the Hammers on loan with an option to buy of £35m, has so far amassed just seven minutes in the Premier League, with Lopetegui preferring the partnership of Konstantinos Mavropanos and Max Kilman.

Allen, who took to X after the match, expressed disappointment with Todibo’s performance against Liverpool, suggesting the former Nice defender had not impressed him in the 5-1 loss.

GIVEMESPORT sources previously reported that Lopetegui remains unconvinced about introducing Todibo into the Premier League starting line-up after his underwhelming showing against Bournemouth in the second round.

The Frenchman was substituted at half-time and is still reportedly waiting to discover where he stands in Lopetegui's pecking order.

Todibo was courted by several top European clubs this summer, including Manchester United and Juventus, before West Ham secured the 24-year-old’s signature on a season-long loan with an obligation to buy in late August.

He missed just 10 league games in his previous three seasons at Nice.

Jean-Clair Todibo Nice Stats (2023-24 Ligue 1) Appearances 30 Assists 2 Clearances per 90 3.29 Tackles per 90 1.97 Interceptions per 90 1.29

Lopetegui Given Three-Game Ultimatum

After a poor start to Premier League season

West Ham have reportedly given Julen Lopetegui a three-game ultimatum to improve results following a poor start to the Premier League season, according to GIVEMESPORT sources.

The Hammers will closely monitor the Spanish manager’s performance over the next few weeks, with matches against Brentford, Ipswich Town, and Tottenham set to be decisive.

West Ham's disappointing start has seen them win just one of their first five Premier League games, collecting only four points.

Sunday’s loss to Chelsea dropped the Hammers to 14th in the table and handed Lopetegui the unfortunate record of becoming the first club manager to lose his first three home games at the start of a season.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 25-09-24.