West Ham United winger Crysencio Summerville nearly pulled off a moment of brilliance in the dying minutes against Manchester City on Saturday, forcing a stunning save from Ederson in their 3-1 defeat.

The Dutchman’s spectacular effort has earned praise from the i journalist Katherine Lucas, who tipped Summerville to become an important player for Julen Lopetegui as the season progresses.

The former Leeds United winger was introduced from the bench in the 86th minute and curled a shot around two City defenders just before the full-time whistle, forcing Ederson to tip the ball onto the post to keep it out.

Yet to make his first league appearance in the starting XI under Lopetegui, Summerville has so far shown glimpses of promise on his top-flight return.

Despite welcoming several attackers over the summer, Lopetegui is yet to break up West Ham’s front three from the previous campaign, as Michail Antonio, Mohammed Kudus and Jarrod Bowen have all started in the first three matches of the season.

Summerville, meanwhile, remained on the bench for West Ham’s only Premier League victory this season, a 2-0 win at Crystal Palace on August 24.

Summerville Tipped for West Ham Success

‘What a signing he could be’

Writing for the i newsletter The Score, Lucas singled out Summerville’s last-minute effort against Man City, suggesting the Dutchman could have a bright future at the London Stadium:

“Crysencio Summerville forced a stunning late save from Ederson – what a signing he could be.”

One of the busiest clubs on the market last summer, West Ham have welcomed nine new arrivals, including Summerville, who put pen to paper on a five-year deal with an option for a further season.

Leeds were hopeful of persuading the 22-year-old to stay after his impressive run of form in the Championship, where he scooped the Player of the Season accolade last campaign.

Last season, the Dutchman was the third-leading scorer in the second division, only behind Blackburn’s Sammie Szmodics (27 goals) and Southampton’s Adam Armstrong (21), netting 20 in 46 appearances for the Whites, as well as providing nine assists.

Before his move to West Ham, the 22-year-old was monitored by several Premier League sides, including Liverpool, Newcastle United and Crystal Palace.

Crysencio Summerville Leeds United Stats (2023/24) Competition Games Goals Assists Championship 46 20 9 FA Cup 2 1 1 EFL Cup 1 0 0

Soler Welcomed as Ninth Arrival

In a busy summer window for the Hammers

West Ham have signed Spain international Carlos Soler on a season-long loan from Paris Saint-Germain, making the central midfielder the club’s ninth and final signing of the summer transfer window.

The 27-year-old departed Parc des Princes just two years after joining PSG from boyhood club Valencia in the summer of 2022.

Soler has only started 26 times in Ligue 1 since his arrival in France and has fallen down manager Luis Enrique’s pecking order even further since starlet Joao Neves joined from Benfica earlier in the summer.

The Spanish international still has three years left on his current deal with PSG and joined West Ham without an option to make the move permanent next summer.

