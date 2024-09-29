West Ham midfielder Lucas Paqueta has been criticised for his body language in their 1-1 draw against Brentford in the Premier League on Saturday.

It’s been a rough start to the season for the Hammers under new manager Julen Lopetegui. They have won just one of their opening six league games, with two draws and three defeats in that time.

Despite beating Bournemouth 1-0 in the second round of the Carabao Cup at the end of last month, the London club fell at the next hurdle. Midweek, they suffered a heavy 5-1 defeat against Liverpool, and Edson Alvarez was given his marching orders for a second yellow card.

Paqueta Criticised for Brentford Display

He was later replaced by Summerville

Among the poor performers on Saturday was 27-year-old midfielder Paqueta. He played 76 minutes before he was replaced by summer signing Crysencio Summerville. In that time, he had 60 touches of the ball, and completed 33 of his 41 passes.

Paqueta lost possession 16 times, and won just two of his seven contested ground duels. He didn’t register a single shot on target, and made a total of one tackle during the time he was on the pitch.

After a poor start to the game for West Ham, as Bryan Mbeumo put Brentford ahead inside the opening minute at the Gtech Community Stadium, it was Tomas Soucek who saved the team’s blushes with an equaliser early in the second half.

In The Standard’s player ratings, journalist Dom Smith awarded Paqueta a five out of 10 for his performance, and criticised the midfielder’s body language as he left the field when substituted late in the game.

Smith wrote:

“[Paqueta] struggled to make an impact and then was seen shaking his head as he came off.”

West Ham Learn the Price of Midfield Target

Sevilla could be open to a sale

The transfer window has only just closed, but attention is already shifting to January and where teams need to strengthen at the midway point of the season. After a shaky start to the campaign for West Ham, Lopetegui may look to bolster his midfield ranks sooner rather than later.

According to CaughtOffside, the Hammers are one of a number of English clubs believed to be interested in Sevilla’s Juanlu Sanchez. The 21-year-old midfielder is under contract until the summer of 2026, at the La Liga club are reportedly willing to consider offers of around €25million.

The article names the Hammers alongside Liverpool and Arsenal as the clubs keeping a watchful eye on the Spaniard’s progress this season. Sanchez is a versatile player that can operate as a winger, right midfielder or right back.

Juanlu Sanchez's 2024/25 stats for Sevilla in La Liga Stat: Appearances 5 Goals 1 Assists 0 Minutes played 265

It has been claimed Sanchez is open to leaving Sevilla ahead of next season, although no formal contact has been as of yet. If West Ham are to pursue a move, it appears they will likely face stern competition from their English rivals.

Sanchez progressed through the youth ranks in his homeland with Sevilla, and had a loan spell with second tier side CD Mirandes in the 2022/23 season. He broke into Sevilla’s first team last season, and has become a regular fixture in the squad this term.

All stats courtesy of transfermarkt.