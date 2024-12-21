West Ham United striker Niclas Fullkrug is unhappy at the London Stadium, and could leave the club as soon as this January, according to journalist Christian Falk.

Fullkurg has endured a miserable opening few months in East London, not starting a Premier League game yet, netting just one goal in the competition, and plagued by an achilles injury. GMS sources revealed back in November that the Hammers are lining up a January signing in the forward areas due to the Fullkrug addition 'backfiring', and this could mean that the German is pushed out the door.

However, it would appear that a premature departure could be what the striker desires, with Falk claiming that the player is 'very upset with his situation in London'.

Fullkrug 'Very Upset' With Situation

It's not proved to be a successful deal

After netting 15 goals in all competitions for Borussia Dortmund last season and leading the German giants to the Champions League final, West Ham opted to splash £27 million on Fullkrug in the summer. Giving the 31-year-old a £90,000 a week, four-year contract, question marks were raised over the investment at the time.

These doubts over the deal have only been reinforced by the way in which Fullkrug's fortunes have panned out. The Germany international has scored just one goal thus far, a 93rd minute consolation in the Irons' 3-1 defeat to Leicester City earlier this month, and he's managed just 113 minutes of league football in a claret and blue shirt.

A severe injury did mean Fullkrug missed 11 matches, but he'd still have hoped for more frequent game time. Writing for the Daily Briefing, renowned journalist Falk revealed that the number nine is not remotely content with how things have unfolded, and that a move to Juventus in January could be on the cards:

"I heard West Ham is also interested in Stefanos Tzimas, which makes sense given that Niclas Fullkrug is very upset with his situation over in London. There may be an opportunity for him to sign for Juventus in the winter. This could be a good move - Tzimas to West Ham and Füllkrug to Juventus. It’s not concrete at the moment, but it’s an idea."

With Michail Antonio recovering from a road traffic accident, Fullkrug could be in line for some starts over the Christmas period, with Julen Lopetegui's side facing the likes of Brighton, Southampton and Liverpool in the coming weeks.

Statistics Comparion 2023/24 (League Only) Stat Fullkrug Antonio Appearances 29 26 Goals 12 6 Assists 8 2 Shots Per 90 2.03 1.59 Expected Goals Per 90 0.5 0.31 Key Passes Per 90 1.38 0.43 Expected Assist Per 90 0.13 0.07

All Statistics via FBRef - correct as of 21/012/2024