Gianluca Scamacca's future at West Ham United is in doubt, believes transfer insider Dean Jones.

The 24-year-old only joined the Hammers last summer but is already being linked with a move away from the London Stadium.

West Ham transfer news — Gianluca Scamacca

According to Football Insider, West Ham could sell Scamacca in the upcoming transfer window amid interest from Italy.

The forward joined David Moyes' side from Serie A outfit Sassuolo last summer but has struggled in England.

He's had injuries this season and has only managed to score three goals in the Premier League, as per Transfermarkt.

Scamacca is currently on a £90,000-a-week contract, according to Spotrac.

What has Dean Jones said about Gianluca Scamacca and West Ham?

Jones has suggested that Scamacca wasn't Moyes' signing and now fears for his future at West Ham.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the journalist said: "There are definitely doubts about Scamacca. I mean, I don't think anybody is convinced that David Moyes saw him as his own signing at that moment, so I think that there have to be question marks over him."

What next for Gianluca Scamacca?

Scamacca certainly hasn't had the best season in England, but he's had a lot of injuries. West Ham, as a whole, have also struggled. They may be in the Europa Conference League final, but it wasn't too long ago when they were fighting for survival.

When you consider the above, maybe the Hammers shouldn't write the Italian off just yet. If he can stay fully fit next term and gets the opportunity to play in a better performing side, perhaps things will improve. Scamacca should also be more aware of what's actually needed to succeed as a Premier League striker after spending a year in the division, so that may help as well.

Simply put, perhaps West Ham should give him another chance in the next campaign. Of course, a lot could depend on what they do in the transfer window. If the east London club go out and buy a new number nine, that could end up pushing Scamacca out of the door.

However, if not, there should still be room for the Italy international in Moyes' squad. After just one season, both parties probably need to try and make this work.

If they can't, though, a return to his homeland looks more than possible after his exploits at Sassuolo in the previous campaign.