West Ham United are looking to be active in the remaining hours of the summer transfer market and Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth has name-dropped two centre-forward options that are on the club's radar, while speaking to GIVEMESPORT.

However, having spent in the region of a whopping £117m on incomings already, David Moyes and his recruitment team may have run their course, Sheth has suggested.

West Ham United transfer news – latest

Mohammed Kudus, Edson Alvarez, James Ward-Prowse and Konstantinos Mavropanos are the quartet of names to join the east London outfit this summer, though Moyes’ frailties up top are still yet to be ironed out.

Granted, the Scottish boss has little time left to sign a recognised striker and may be discouraged after a move for Corinthians star Yuri Alberto collapsed, per MailOnline. The report does suggest that Youssef En-Neysri and Hugo Ekitike are two of the additional names on the club’s radar.

West Ham had a bid worth £27m for the former ushered away in January 2021 and now have just hours left to snare their long-term target. Should their pursuit of the 26-year-old fall through, their ramped-up pursuit of Paris Saint-Germain youngster Ekitike could pay off and the 21-year-old Frenchman could arrive in London as their final signing of the summer.

And now, Dharmesh Sheth has provided GIVEMESPORT with the latest update on the Hammers’ targeted frontman duo.

West Ham United summer signings Fee Edson Alvarez (Ajax) £35.4m Sean Moore (Cliftonville) Undisclosed James Ward-Prowse (Southampton) £30m Konstantinos Mavropanos (Stuttgart) £19m Mohammed Kudus (Ajax) £38m All fees according to Sky Sports

What did Dharmesh Sheth say about West Ham United?

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Sheth revealed: “They do want to be active in the remaining hours. They were after a striker; they were in talks with Paris Saint-Germain over Hugo Ekitike and in talks with Sevilla over Youssef En-Nesyri but they both look like difficult deals to do particularly with the time that’s left. Never say never, but as it stands it may look like that West Ham United’s incoming business is done.”

What else is happening at West Ham United on deadline day?

Moves for Juventus pair Filip Kostic and Samuel Iling-Junior are also being explored on deadline day, transfer insider Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT. 90min’s Graeme Bailey has suggested, however, that West Ham’s opening bid for the former has been turned away while talks with the latter have entered their formative stages.

Hammers chief Moyes also had one eye on Chelsea defender Ian Maatsen, Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor recently told GIVEMESPORT. However, The Telegraph’s Matt Law has revealed the young Dutch ace is leaving to join Burnley on loan, which has a £31.5m obligation to buy attached to it. This hammer blow may now mean the Londoners will delve back into the market as a means of bolstering their defensive options.