West Ham United are ramping up their pursuit of Corinthians centre-forward Yuri Alberto, and Sky Sports reporter Michael Bridge has revealed a key update that could boost the club’s chances of snaring the Brazilian, while speaking to GIVEMESPORT.

David Moyes’ side have enjoyed a positive summer window, and it’s fair to say that the club’s technical director Tim Steidten has been central to the majority of their business, in terms of both incomings and outgoings.

West Ham United transfer news – Yuri Alberto

Granted, West Ham’s newest recruit Mohammed Kudus is able to play in the solitary role up top, but Moyes may want to sign an out-and-out centre-forward to allow the Ghanaian to flourish in his favourable position. Alongside this, seeing as Gianluca Scamacca has ended his east London stint and Michail Antonio piquing interest from Steven Gerrard's Al-Ettifaq outfit, signing another striker before the window slams shut would be a wise decision.

The same report claims that Steidten has flown out to Brazil in order to hold face-to-face talks with Corinthians higher-ups over a potential deal for Alberto, which is understood to be a loan with an option to buy next summer. However, the Express report that West Ham’s opening bid for the 22-year-old, believed to be around the £15m mark, was rejected on Monday as his current employers have made it abundantly clear they are not willing to part ways with their star man. Now, however, Bridge has provided GIVEMESPORT with an update on West Ham’s pursuit of the youngster.

West Ham United summer signings Fee Edson Alvarez (Ajax) £35.4m Sean Moore (Cliftonville) Undisclosed James Ward-Prowse (Southampton) £30m Konstantinos Mavropanos (Stuttgart) £19m Mohammed Kudus (Ajax) £38m All fees according to Sky Sports

What has Michael Bridge said about West Ham United and Yuri Alberto?

Issuing an update on the 22-year-old, Bridge has insisted that Steidten is working relentlessly to land a deal. The Sky Sports reporter claimed that the number of representatives involved in the deal could slow proceedings, but Alberto's desire to join the capital club could see a deal pull through.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT on Tuesday afternoon, he said: “With West Ham, what we’re told is that Tim Steidten must be one of the busiest directors. He’s now in Brazil trying to finalise a move for Yuri Alberto but the problem they’ve got and like with a lot of these players in Brazil, there are a lot of representatives and a lot of people involved in the player and the deal. The good news for West Ham is the player wants to make the move, so it sounds like he’s the key target at the moment.”

What next for West Ham United?

Alongside Alberto, West Ham United are also eyeing a move for Sevilla marksman Youssef En-Nesyri before the end of the window, though it is unlikely the club will snare both. They have reignited their interest in the Moroccan after having a £27m bid snubbed in January 2021, while Fabrizio Romano has now claimed that it is possible that En-Neysri could make a move to east London later this week. The 26-year-old striker has scored 54 goals in his 200-game La Liga career and would bring ample domestic and European experience to Moyes’ side, which is something that Alberto lacks in abundance.

Meanwhile, according to the Evening Standard, it is looking increasingly likely that former Manchester United man Jesse Lingard will be re-joining the club after his fruitful loan stint back in January 2021, when he registered 14 goal involvements (9G/5A) in 16 games for the London Stadium outfit. The report suggests that the Englishman, who is a free agent after his Nottingham Forest deal expired, has impressed on trial and could be offered a short-term deal.