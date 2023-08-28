West Ham United are currently working on a deal with Corinthians for Brazilian centre-forward Yuri Alberto and Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor has revealed the latest of the east London side’s transfer plans, while speaking to GIVEMESPORT.

Thanks to the lofty £105m fee they received from the sale of Declan Rice; they have been able to re-invest in a multitude of positions across the summer.

West Ham United transfer news – Yuri Alberto

The Hammers have enjoyed a frutiful summer in terms of transfers as they have added some excellent additions, with the latest being Mohammed Kudus from Ajax for £38m. However, there is still a cause for concern in West Ham’s striker department seeing as Gianluca Scamacca has moved on to pastures new and Michail Antonio's ongoing injury woes. And although Kudus is able to be deployed in that role, the club are still looking to sign an out-and-out option in someone like Alberto, who is reportedly interested in the Premier League switch.

Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth told his Twitter followers that West Ham’s Technical Director Tim Steidten has flown to Brazil to have face-to-face discussions with Alberto’s representatives. The 22-year-old registered 17 goal involvements in 45 games during the 2022/23 campaign and would be a prolific addition to the east Londoners, while MailOnline report that Sevilla star Youssef En-Nesyri is also on David Moyes’ summer shortlist. Now, Taylor has provided GIVEMESPORT with the latest on West Ham’s stance on Alberto.

West Ham United summer signings Fee Edson Alvarez (Ajax) £35.4m Sean Moore (Cliftonville) Undisclosed James Ward-Prowse (Southampton) £30m Konstantinos Mavropanos (Stuttgart) £19m Mohammed Kudus (Ajax) £38m All fees according to Sky Sports

What has Ryan Taylor said about West Ham United and Yuri Alberto?

The Daily Express journalist suggested that Steidten is currently in dialogue with Alberto’s employers over a deal given West Ham’s current frailties in the centre-forward department. Should Moyes and his recruitment team make another signing this summer, Taylor expects that to be a new striker.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: “I know they’re in for Yuri Alberto from Corinthians, and it seems like Tim Steidten is working on that deal as we speak. But again, they’ve lost Gianluca Scamacca and Michail Antonio’s got a history with muscle injuries. So, I do think West Ham could be interesting in the final few days of the window. I think a lot of people think they’ve got the crux of their business, and I do think that’s the case, but I do think we could see sort of two or three more come in. In that case, I would expect a striker to definitely be one.”

What next for West Ham United?

Sheth also recently told GIVEMESPORT that the club are not willing to rule out a short-term loan deal for ex-Manchester United man Jesse Lingard, who notched 14 goal involvements in 19 games during his loan spell for the Hammers back in 2020/21. Now, Sky Sports have reported that Lingard is currently training with the West Ham roster, though no deal has been considered as things stand. The attacking midfielder, who has registered 76 goals and 57 assists in his 379-game career, is currently without a club and, therefore, could make a sensational return to the London Stadium this summer.