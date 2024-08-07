Highlights West Ham United aiming to sign Jhon Duran despite previous talks breaking down.

Recent signing Niclas Fullkrug has signed but Duran could join to form a three-way contingency with the German and Michail Antonio.

West Ham's strengthened squad puts them in contention for a top-half finish or European qualification.

West Ham United have been one of the more prudent spenders in the Premier League this summer after making £20million in profits last summer after the sale of Declan Rice to Arsenal - and their financially prominent spending may not be done just yet with Jeff Stelling claiming that the Irons are still aiming to sign Aston Villa youngster Jhon Duran, despite talks breaking down earlier in the summer.

Duran signed for Villa 18 months ago from Major League Soccer outfit Chicago Fire, and after a slow start to life in the west Midlands, he burst into life last campaign in a breakthrough season, scoring eight goals in all competitions despite playing second fiddle to star striker Ollie Watkins.

However, with first-team football imperative for the Medellin-born attacker, West Ham had made a bid earlier in the summer before their attentions turned to Germany star Niclas Fullkrug - but according to Stelling, the east London outfit still want Duran in a surprise move to form a three-way contingency with the former Borussia Dortmund star and Michail Antonio.

Stelling: West Ham "Still Interested" in Duran

The Villa striker could still swap claret and blue shirts

Speaking on talkSPORT on Tuesday morning, Stelling refused to rule out another huge acquisition in the form of Duran - by stating that West Ham were still looking to bring the young Colombian to the London Stadium despite signing Fullkrug for a sizeable fee. The former Sky Sports presenter said, via West Ham Zone:

“As well as Fullkrug, they’ve signed Max Kilman and Crysencio Summerville – £110million so far this window, second only to Aston Villa, and they might not be done yet because I understand they’re still interested in Jhon Duran as well. That’s despite signing Fullkrug.”

The young striker had been linked in a £30million move plus youngster Lewis Orford, who has been a regular for England's under-18 side in recent months, but any deal looks far from completion and with Chelsea baulking at Villa's £40million valuation of their striker starlet earlier in the window, it all comes down to whether Orford is worth £10million at this stage and whether Villa actually need the Hammers youngster.

West Ham Could Make a Dent at a European Finish

Their summer business has been superb so far

West Ham have struggled massively with strikers in recent seasons, and having previously opted for tall, technical strikers such as Andy Carroll, Gianluca Scamacca and Sebastian Haller, it's yet to be seen if Fullkrug will be a success at the London Stadium.

Jhon Duran's Premier League statistics - Aston Villa squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 23 14th Goals 5 6th Aerial Duels Per Game 0.9 =6th Shots Per Game 0.9 12th Match Rating 6.32 20th

The club have added the skilful Summerville to their squad, and alongside Mohammed Kudus and Jarrod Bowen, that is a superb front three to supply the German with chances and with other creative yet hard-working midfielders behind him such as Lucas Paqueta and James Ward-Prowse, the Irons have done some serious spending that has made them a force to be reckoned with ahead of the Premier League season.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Julen Lopetegui won 10 of his 27 games in charge of Wolverhampton Wanderers before leaving at the start of last season.

With no European football to contend with for the first time in four seasons, a clear run at the league should at least put the Hammers in the top half, and from there onwards another European qualification by either a top-seven finish or by winning a major trophy certainly isn't out of the question if Julen Lopetegui can get his squad firing from the off.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 07-08-24.