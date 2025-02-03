West Ham United are looking to strike a pre-contract agreement with Daniel Cummings after failing with two offers for the Celtic youngster on deadline day (February 3), as per The Daily Mail.

The Hammers made a bid that was believed to be in the region of £500,000 for Cummings, but the Scottish Premiership giants rejected it despite the 18-year-old's contract expiring in June. As things stand, he will become a free agent, and the Premier League outfit is looking to take advantage of this.

Cummings is currently plying his trade for Celtic's B Team in the Lowland League, and his impressive goalscoring exploits haven't gone unnoticed. He has managed 18 goals in as many league games and is tipped to have a bright future as one of Scotland's most exciting forwards with pace, a direct approach and flair.

West Ham Decide To Make Cummings A Summer Signing

The Hammers Failed With Offers For Scotland U17 International

It's claimed that West Ham's pursuit of Cummings is 'now expected to happen in the summer' after two bids fell on deaf ears for the young Scot. The Irons are working on a pre-contract agreement for the frontman, who was hailed as 'unstoppable' during a brilliant run of form in the UEFA Youth League, and they will rely on Evan Ferguson to spearhead Graham Potter's attack for the rest of the season.

Ferguson, 20, arrived at the London Stadium from Brighton & Hove Albion on loan until the end of the season, and the Irish striker is keen to get his career back on track under Potter after a recent frustrating period at the Amex due to fitness issues.

The East Londoners have also terminated James Ward-Prowse's loan with Nottingham Forest because their manager wants to use the veteran English midfielder. A move for Cummings this window will likely have been with the academy in mind rather than the first team, but Michail Antonio and Niclas Fullkrug's injuries have been a nuisance on the attacking front.

