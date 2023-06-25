West Ham striker could stay at the club and fight for his place next season, particularly if Gianluca Scamacca leaves this summer, journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

Ings endured a difficult few months at the London Stadium after joining West Ham for £15 million from Aston Villa in January, as per BBC Sport. The 30-year-old scored only two goals in 17 appearances - although seven of those came as a substitute - under David Moyes.

West Ham news - Danny Ings

Injury problems didn't help Ings' transition from Villa Park to East London in January, with the striker hurting his knee on his Hammers debut. Despite this, he did play a part in helping West Ham avoid the drop, scoring twice in a vital 4-0 win against Nottingham Forest in February to pull the club out of the relegation zone.

Given his age, injury history and reported wages of £125,000 according to Spotrac, Ings could be a candidate to be moved on from the club but as of yet no significant rumours have surfaced. As it stands, it looks as though he will play a part for the Hammers next season, even if it is as a backup to Michail Antonio and potentially another new striker if Gianluca Scamacca leaves.

According to the Daily Mail, Scamacca is in talks with Roma and could leave West Ham after only one season at the club, either on loan or permanently. He scored three goals in 16 Premier League games.

What has Jones said about West Ham and Ings?

Jones told GIVEMESPORT: "I think, firstly, it's possible Ings does still stay with West Ham. I mean, he's only just joined them a few months back and West Ham want options in attack for next season. They were short of goals. That's what cost them a lot at the time last season.

"They're obviously weighing up offer at the moment for Scamacca and they will look to replace him, but I still think Ings will be determined to try and make a go of things there at West Ham."

What does the future hold for Ings at West Ham?

With Europa League football to contend with next season, Moyes should have ample opportunity to rotate his forward line and give Ings minutes to gain some form and fitness. As it stands, it makes no sense to try and move on a natural goalscorer.