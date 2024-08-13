Highlights West Ham lodge bid of £17m for Nantes' Zeze with reports of potential competition from Inter Milan.

With 74 goals conceded last season, signing another defender like Zeze could be wise for the Hammers.

Recent addition Aaron Wan-Bissaka brings Premier League experience with 172 top-flight appearances.

West Ham United have made advancements in their pursuit of Nantes and France U18 international Nathan Zeze, according to SportItalia, who revealed that the east Londoners have lodged an offer in the region of £17.09 million (€20m).

Julen Lopetegui, during his first summer at the capital club, has been one of the busiest managers in the Premier League in terms of incomings, which includes Maximilian Kilman, Niclas Fullkrug and Crysencio Summerville.

Related West Ham Interested in Signing Tammy Abraham West Ham are interested in signing Tammy Abraham from Roma this summer.

Given West Ham’s unfavourable defensive record last season, having conceded 74 goals in 38 league outings, signing another defender would be wise – and, according to reports, Nantes-born Zeze has emerged as a potential acquisition.

West Ham Lodge £17m Bid for Zeze

Nantes holding out for £25 million

A highly-rated centre-back in Ligue 1 circles, 19-year-old Zeze has emerged through Nantes’ academy ranks before making his debut for the first team in January 2023. His gradual progress in the last 18 months saw him become a regular fixture in senior proceedings in France.

With Kurt Zouma inevitably leaving the Hammers this summer and the future of Nayef Aguerd hanging in the balance, signing another centre-back alongside Jean-Clair Todibo would be wise from Lopetegui’s standpoint.

Last term, across all age brackets of his current Ligue 1 employers, Zeze - who has been described as 'elite' by football scout Jacek Kulig - totted up 1,832 minutes of action and notched the solitary goal in the UEFA Youth League.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: West Ham conceded the fourth most goals in the Premier League last season (74).

According to SportItalia, the youngster is subject to concrete interest from West Ham and Lopetegui this summer. So much so that the report states a £17.09 million (€20m) offer has been tabled by the capital club.

Nantes, however, are holding out for their demands of £25.64 million (€30m) as they value the youngster – a one-cap France U18 international – as one of their most-valuable assets.

However, the report has revealed that the Hammers face stern competition from the likes of Inter Milan for the Nantes starlet. That said, the Serie A juggernauts have offered a paltry £12.82 million (€15m) for his services, which falls well below Nantes’ valuation.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka Announced as West Ham Player

Englishman puts pen to paper on seven-year deal

In terms of their most recent incomings, West Ham have recently added former Manchester United right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka, who has racked up 172 appearances in the top flight, to their squad this summer on a seven-year deal.

The uncapped Englishman has found minutes hard to come by at Old Trafford in recent years, with Diogo Dalot being Erik ten Hag’s primary option on the right, while Noussair Mazraoui’s inevitable addition spelt extra trouble for the right-sided defender.

Wan-Bissaka vs Coufal - 23/24 Premier League Stats Statistic Wan-Bissaka Coufal Minutes 1,782 3,140 Goals/Assists 0/2 0/7 Pass success rate (%) 82.9 73 Tackles per game 1.9 1.8 Interceptions per game 1.9 1.2 Clearances per game 2.5 2.3 Overall rating 6.75 6.58

Officially announced by the east London-based club, The Athletic recently reported that Wan-Bissaka’s move to the London Stadium would have cost West Ham a fee of in the region £15 million, which can be considered a coup.

Coveted as one of the best defensive-minded right-backs in world football, London-born Wan-Bissaka will be looking to usurp Vladimir Coufal in the right-back berth in the east of the capital.

All statistics per WhoScored