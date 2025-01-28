Atletico Madrid have rejected West Ham United’s offer for midfielder Rodrigo De Paul, according to Marca.

The Spanish giants have reportedly turned down a €25m (£21m) proposal for the Argentina international, who has entered the final 18 months of his contract at the Wanda Metropolitano.

Marca reports that Atletico have no intention of weakening their squad mid-season but may revisit a potential deal for De Paul in the summer if they fail to agree a new contract with the 30-year-old.

It is suggested that a substantial offer from Premier League or Saudi Pro League clubs could tempt De Paul, though Atletico remain optimistic the 2022 World Cup winner will renew his contract in the coming months.

West Ham Eyeing Rodrigo De Paul

Initial offer rejected by Atletico

According to Marca, Atletico consider De Paul one of the most important players in Diego Simeone’s squad and are not looking to part ways with the midfielder despite West Ham’s bid.

The 30-year-old, labelled 'extraordinary' by Simeone, has made 30 appearances in all competitions for Los Colchoneros this season, scoring three goals and providing five assists.

Atletico are reportedly looking to at least recoup the €35m (£30m) they paid Udinese for De Paul in 2021 if they are unable to tie the Argentinian to a new deal.

West Ham are preparing for a busy end to the January transfer window and are expected to sign a new forward to address their injury crisis up front.

Graham Potter is currently coping without strikers Niclas Fullkrug, Jarrod Bowen and Michail Antonio but could soon welcome a familiar face to the London Stadium.

The East London outfit are reportedly interested in Brighton forward Evan Ferguson, who played under Potter during the 2020/21 season, and are considering a late loan move for the 20-year-old.

Rodrigo de Paul's Atletico Stats (2024/25 La Liga) Games 20 Goals 3 Assists 3 Goal-creating actions 7 Pass accuracy % 80.3 Minutes played 1,118

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 28-01-25.