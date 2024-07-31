Highlights West Ham United have reignited their interest in Nice defender Jean-Clair Todibo.

Todibo remains intent on joining Juventus this summer, according to reports in Italy.

West Ham considering Jhon Duran alternatives after seeing their latest bid rejected.

West Ham United have reignited their interest in Nice defender Jean-Clair Todibo and submitted an improved loan offer, according to La Gazzetta dello Sport.

Despite Todibo's preference for a move to Serie A giants Juventus, the Hammers remain determined to secure his signature this summer.

Julen Lopetegui’s side have reportedly returned with a fresh approach, aiming to pair Todibo with Max Kilman in the Spaniard's inaugural season at the London Stadium.

Recent reports from Italy indicate that West Ham have presented a new loan offer for the 24-year-old, which includes more favourable terms compared to Juventus’ initial proposal.

The Serie A outfit's offer involved a loan with an option to buy, potentially becoming an obligation, with Nice set to receive between £25m and £29m from the deal.

Earlier reports from L'Equipe had suggested that West Ham had proposed a £29m package for Todibo, who has been described as a 'monster defender' by Breaking The Lines. However, despite the competitive offer, Todibo remains intent on joining Juventus this summer.

Hammers Return for Jean-Clair Todibo

Submit improved bid for the 24-year-old

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, West Ham’s latest bid for Todibo includes improved terms, though the total valuation of the proposal remains unknown.

The 24-year-old, previously targeted by Manchester United, saw a potential move to Old Trafford collapse due to UEFA’s multi-club ownership rules.

Todibo’s impressive performances in Ligue 1 have attracted attention from several top clubs across Europe – Tottenham were rumoured to be interested in the Frenchman earlier in the year.

Jean-Clair Todibo Nice Stats (2023-24 Ligue 1) Appearances 30 Assists 2 Clearances per 90 3.29 Tackles per 90 1.97 Interceptions per 90 1.29

After struggling for playing time at Barcelona, Todibo has revitalised his career with Nice, making 136 appearances across all competitions over three full seasons.

With the futures of Nayef Aguerd and Kurt Zouma uncertain, Todibo has emerged as a key target for West Ham as Lopetegui seeks to bolster his defensive options ahead of the new Premier League campaign.

In addition to Todibo, West Ham are close to finalising a deal for Manchester United right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka, with Sky Sports reporting that an agreement for the 26-year-old is imminent.

Jhon Duran Transfer Talks Stall

West Ham unlikely to improve offer

West Ham United have informed Aston Villa that they will not increase their £35m bid for striker Jhon Duran, following the rejection of their latest offer, talkSPORT has reported.

The Hammers appear to be stepping back from their pursuit of the Colombian forward, who has expressed a desire to move to the London Stadium and has already agreed personal terms with the club.

According to talkSPORT, West Ham are now exploring alternative striker options, including Borussia Dortmund’s Niclas Fullkrug, who has two years remaining on his contract with the Champions League finalists.

Statistics courtesy of FBref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 31-07-24.