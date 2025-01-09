West Ham United have made an offer to sign Benfica striker Arthur Cabral on loan in January, Portuguese outlet A Bola has claimed (via Sport Witness).

The Hammers, alongside Serie A side Torino, have reportedly offered a loan deal with an option to buy the Brazilian at the end of the season, but Benfica have rejected the proposal.

The Portuguese club are said to be looking for Cabral’s permanent departure this window or, at the very least, a mandatory purchase obligation as part of a loan deal.

According to A Bola, Benfica value Cabral at around €15m (£12.6m) and would entertain his permanent exit this month, nearly two years after signing the 26-year-old from Fiorentina.

West Ham Target Arthur Cabral

As first signing for Graham Potter

West Ham are understood to be looking for reinforcements up front after appointing Graham Potter on a two-and-a-half-year deal as their new manager on Thursday.

The Hammers have lost both Michail Antonio and Jarrod Bowen to long-term injuries in December, with the latter sidelined indefinitely after fracturing his foot in the 5-0 loss to Liverpool.

Antonio, who was involved in a horror car crash, is expected to return to action next season, and his absence may last more than 12 months, according to the latest reports.

While summer arrival Niclas Fullkrug is expected to cover in the absence of the two forwards, West Ham may look to add more firepower to their frontline in January.

It remains to be seen whether the South London club will soon step up their interest in Cabral, who has struggled for regular minutes at Benfica this season.

The ‘prolific’ Brazilian striker has scored just two goals in 13 league appearances this term, totaling only 221 minutes of action for the Portuguese giants.

Cabral has also scored once in the Champions League group stage, netting in Benfica’s 3-2 win over Monaco in November.

Arthur Cabral's Benfica Stats (2024/25) Games 21 Goals 5 Assists 1 Minutes per goal 112 Minutes played 560

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 09-01-25.