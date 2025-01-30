PSV Eindhoven have rejected West Ham United’s bid for striker Ricardo Pepi, worth a total package of €25m (£21m), Fabrizio Romano has revealed.

The Hammers have reportedly seen their initial bid rebuffed for the American international as they continue efforts to sign a new striker for Graham Potter before the transfer deadline.

The English tactician, who replaced Julen Lopetegui earlier this month, is currently without three first-team strikers as Niclas Fullkrug, Jarrod Bowen and Michail Antonio are all out injured.

West Ham are thought to be prioritising reinforcements up front in the final days of the window and have also seen a club-record £57m bid rejected for Aston Villa’s Jhon Duran, who is now set to join Al-Nassr.

West Ham Bid for Ricardo Pepi

Loan with an obligation to buy rebuffed

According to Romano, West Ham wanted to sign Pepi on loan with an obligation to buy, worth a package of €25m, but saw their bid firmly rejected by PSV:

Pepi is enjoying a breakthrough campaign at PSV this season, scoring 18 goals and providing three assists in 29 appearances across all competitions.

The 22-year-old has managed these impressive numbers despite starting only eight games, with 34-year-old veteran Luuk de Jong still ahead of him in the pecking order.

Pepi, praised as ‘exceptional’ by Breaking The Lines, joined PSV in July 2023 and still has more than three years left on his contract, expiring in 2028.

West Ham reportedly have a number of names on their striker shortlist, including Brighton starlet Evan Ferguson, who has been made available for loan in the final days of the transfer window.

The Irish striker has previously worked with Potter at Brighton and is seen as a potential candidate to reunite with him at the London Stadium, though multiple English clubs are said to be keen on his short-term arrival this month.

Ricardo Pepi's PSV Stats (2024/25) Games 29 Goals 18 Assists 3 Minutes per goal 63 Minutes played 1,131

