Highlights West Ham are aiming to sign Crysencio Summerville from Leeds United to boost their attacking midfield options.

Talks have begun between the clubs, but negotiations are not close and a deal may be 'very expensive'.

Roma may compete for Summerville if a deal for Juventus' Matias Soule doesn't happen.

West Ham United have been extremely active in the transfer window so far this summer after securing deals to bring Max Kilman and Luis Guilherme to the club - and they could add yet another marquee signing Fabrizio Romano suggesting that the Irons have made a move for Leeds United star Crysencio Summerville.

The Dutchman found his feet in the Championship last season to endure his breakthrough campaign in Engish football, registering 20 goals and nine assists at second-tier level to win the division's Player of the Season award - being called 'unplayable' as a result. But Leeds' failure for promotion has cast his future into doubt. There have been rumours of a move away and now West Ham have put themselves to the front of the queue by making a proposal for his signing.

West Ham Make Proposal for Crysencio Summerville

The Dutchman seems destined to leave Leeds this summer

The report from Romano on X (formerly Twitter) states that West Ham have submitted their initial proposal to Leeds in a bid to land Summerville, with Julen Lopetegui aiming to increase his attacking midfield force alongside Jarrod Bowen and Mohammed Kudus. Talks have taken place between the clubs, but also between West Ham and the player as the Irons look to force a deal over the line for the Dutchman.

Negotiations aren't thought to be close for the winger, with any deal taking him from West Yorkshire to east London thought to be considered 'very expensive', but the club have made their intentions known.

Lopetegui's side could face competition from Roma, who have included Summerville in their shortlist - but that deal will only go through incase a deal for Juventus youngster Matias Soule doesn't go through.

The Irons have seen Said Benrahma and Divin Mubama depart this summer, and whilst Guilherme has arrived as an attacker from Brazilian outfit Palmeiras, there could be a need to improve across the front three of the attack with Lucas Paqueta's season under serious doubt due to the gambling charges placed upon the former Lyon man earlier this summer.