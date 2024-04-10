Highlights Jarrod Bowen will miss the crucial Europa League quarter-final first-leg against Bayer Leverkusen due to injury.

Bowen's absence could severely impact West Ham's season and his chances with the England squad for EURO 2024.

West Ham face tough competition against an unbeaten Bayer side and will need to rely on other players for progression to the quarter-finals.

West Ham fans will be hoping for more European success after their Conference League trophy hoist last season - but their chances have suffered a big blow with Jarrod Bowen ruled out of their quarter-final first-leg clash against Bayer Leverkusen.

The Hammers won the Conference League final in the last minute against Fiorentina last season thanks to a Bowen strike, meaning they were eligible to play in this season's Europa League - and it has been so far, so good this season with a fairly straight-forward run to the quarter-finals. Beating Freiburg in the knockout rounds with a 5-1 aggregate win, they've landed their toughest test so far in Bayer Leverkusen; who remain unbeaten in all competitions under Xabi Alonso so far this season. However, they will have to compete without Bowen after he suffered an injury at the weekend.

Jarrod Bowen Injury News Latest

Bowen will be unavailable for the trip to Germany

Thursday's task at the BayArena has just been made much tougher with the news that Bowen is set to be ruled out of the first leg after picking up an injury against Wolves, according to the Daily Mail - which could prematurely end their ambitions of winning a European trophy for the second season in a row.

Whilst the injury is not thought to be serious, he won’t be fit to face Xabi Alonso’s men on Thursday in a huge blow for David Moyes, who said after his injury against Wolves: “You need all your top players at this stage of the season and Jarrod is one who’s been doing great for us. It looks like he’s had a knee into his hip, or his back. It’s not a twist or anything like that. He’s really stiff and I’ve had one or two of those myself and they don’t go away too quick.”

How Jarrod Bowen's Injury Could Affect West Ham and England

For the Hammers, it could be a catastrophic blow. Bowen has 15 goals in the Premier League this season and with the Irons in the running for a top-seven place, any lengthier absence than first planned could disrupt their season massively. They would still be able to rely on Mohammed Kudus, Lucas Paqueta and more to excel, but Bowen is their most natural goalscorer and as such his absence means there is a lack of firepower up front.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Jarrod Bowen ranks behind only Erling Haaland, Mohamed Salah, Ollie Watkins, Cole Palmer and Dominic Solanke in the Premier League top scorers standings this season.

And, with Leverkusen on the horizon, they are one of the toughest teams that West Ham could have drawn, with a huge job required to reach the semi-final against one of AC Milan or Roma.

Furthermore, with Southgate needing to choose his England squad in the coming months, time out on the sidelines for Bowen could disrupt his chances at forcing his way into the Three Lions setup. Phil Foden and Bukayo Saka appear to be nailed on certainties to make the squad in the wide positions, but alongside Anthony Gordon, Jack Grealish, Marcus Rashford and Cole Palmer, there is plenty of time for Bowen's competition to edge ahead in the race.

