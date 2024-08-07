Highlights Manchester United's pursuit of Noussair Mazraoui hinges on Aaron Wan-Bissaka's departure to West Ham, Fabrizio Romano has told GIVEMESPORT.

Manchester United's summer business has already seen them sign two first-team stars for big money in Joshua Zirkzee and Leny Yoro - though a deal that would bring a third player to the club in the form of Noussair Mazraoui will hinge on Aaron Wan-Bissaka's move away from the club, with West Ham United thought to be interested.

And in a promising update for both clubs, Fabrizio Romano has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT that United have held positive talks with West Ham over Wan-Bissaka's sale, with the former Crystal Palace man needing to depart in order to bring Mazraoui to the club in a double deal with Matthijs de Ligt.

West Ham's Failed Mazraoui Move Suits Everyone

The tables have turned and it has suited each team perfectly

West Ham had originally been interested in Mazraoui before United made a move, and had agreed terms with the Moroccan although they couldn't get a deal done, despite agreeing terms with Bayern. As a result, United swooped in - and in an obvious move, the Hammers looked to sign Wan-Bissaka in a deal that suited everybody.

However, despite personal terms being agreed already, United may be forced to give Wan-Bissaka a pay-off from his contract; though other reports suggest otherwise with the full-back looking likely to leave Old Trafford. West Ham, owned partially by billionaire Daniel Kretinsky, are willing to pay up to £18million for the 26-year-old.

United Wan-Bissaka Sale 'Crucial' for Mazraoui Move

The Red Devils need to get rid of one star before signing another

Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, Romano stated that Wan-Bissaka discussions are continuing between United and West Ham and that talks are going well for his prospective signing. He said:

"For the case of Aaron Wan-Bissaka, there is a conversation ongoing with West Ham. "West Ham are negotiating directly with Manchester United, and there is a feeling that they can reach an agreement between clubs, because Manchester United want to sell Wan-Bissaka."

Aaron Wan-Bissaka's Premier League statistics - Man Utd squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 22 =12th Clearances Per Game 2.5 7th Tackles Per Game 1.9 =4th Interceptions Per Game 1.9 1st Match rating 6.75 8th

Romano added:

"He has one year left on his contract at the moment and is not even close to extending his deal. And for Manchester United, it's crucial to sell Wan-Bissaka in order to bring Noussair Mazraoui to the club. So now, club-to-club, the discussion is going well."

Jhon Duran Still Keen to Join West Ham

The Irons have a decision to make after signing Niclas Fullkrug

West Ham have had a manic few days in terms of additions after bringing in Crysencio Summerville, Guido Rodriguez and Niclas Fullkrug, and it is the addition of the latter that brings into doubt what could happen to another summer target - Aston Villa's Jhon Duran.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Romano has refused to rule out the east London club also bringing in the Colombian after Fullkrug, but says the deal is complicated with Villa refusing every offer they have received from their Premier League rivals so far this summer.

It is a move that Duran is really keen to see happen however, and he will be hoping that Tim Steidten and Julen Lopetegui decide that they still want another forward in their ranks for the upcoming campaign.

