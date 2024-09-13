West Ham United are looking to sign former Liverpool defender Joel Matip, who is available on a free transfer after his contract with the Reds expired, with talks pending over a deal, according to Ruhr.

Matip made just 14 appearances for Liverpool last campaign, in what was an injury-ravaged final season on Merseyside. The Cameroonian was ruled out for a significant portion of the year after suffering a crucial ligament tear back in December, and was subsequently not offered a new contract at Anfield.

It's understood that Jürgen Klopp and the Liverpool hierarchy disagreed over Matip's future, with the German manager eager to make a contract proposal, but executives within the club opposed this. Ultimately, the 33-year-old was left without a club, with West Ham emerging as the most likely suitors - Football Insider previously reported that the club is prepared to offer the centre-back a two-year-deal.

West Ham Pushing to Sign Matip

The defender made over 200 appearances for Liverpool

Developing through the Schalke academy and managing over 250 appearances for the Bundesliga side's first team, Matip joined Liverpool in 2016 on a free transfer. Remaining on Merseyside for eight seasons, making 201 appearances, winning the Premier League and the Champions League, the German-born defender's time at the prestigious English club came to an end this summer, after being described as "exceptional" by Klopp.

Suffering an ACL injury at the age of 32 was always likely to present its issues in regard to finding a new club, but it appears West Ham are about to offer Matip a lifeline and they are set to enter into further negotiations to try and land him.

The Irons brought in Max Kilman, Jean Clair-Todibo and Aaron Wan-Bissaka this summer, in an attempt to sure things up at the back, after conceding a mammoth 74 goals last season. This mass in-take of defensive players coincided with Kurt Zouma and Nayef Aguerd leaving East London, as Julen Lopetegui enacted a back-line revamp.

With Kilman, Todibo and Mavropanos now making up the Spanish manager's central defensive cohort, he's eager to add a fourth option to ensure his ensemble has the requisite depth to launch an assault on a European place. It's understood that Matip has been identified as the ideal player to fill this role in the squad, given his availability as a free agent outside the window, and will likely move to the London Stadium if the Premier League club can agree personal terms with his representatives.

Matip's Premier League Statistics 2023/24 Appearances 10 Pass Accuracy 87.6% Progressive Passes Per 90 3.91 Tackles Per 90 1.38 Interceptions Per 90 1.03 Aerial Duels Won Per 90 3.22

Fullkrug Facing Fitness Test Ahead of Fulham

The striker suffered an injury on international duty

Lopetegui was certainly busy in his first transfer window as West Ham boss, acquiring several players as he looks to imprint his own mark on the Hammers' squad. Two defeats from their opening three games would suggest the former Real Madrid coach hasn't exactly hit the ground running, although the East London outfit do have some more managable fixtures post international break, with games against Fulham, Brentford and Ipswich to come in the next few weeks.

They do, however, face having no Niclas Fullkrug for the trip to Fulham this Saturday, as the striker sustained an injury whilst on international duty with Germany this week. Fullkrug scored 12 goals for Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga last season, but is yet to get off the mark for his new side in his three cameo appearances thus far.

