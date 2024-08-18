Highlights No concrete deals for Abraham's transfer yet, despite interest from West Ham and others.

Roma has turned down offers, but Abraham remains at the club with no imminent move in sight.

West Ham has made stellar signings this summer, with Abraham potentially being the icing on the cake.

Despite previous reports linking West Ham United with the England international, Tammy Abraham appears to be no closer to leaving AS Roma than he was at the beginning of the transfer window, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The striker has been at Stadio Olimpico since 2021, joining Roma from Chelsea for around £34m. He's since spent three years with the club. After a strong start to life in Italy, with 27 goals in all competitions during his debut campaign, things have tailed off for Abraham and he spent the majority of the 2023/24 season on the sidelines with a cruciate ligament injury.

Tammy Abraham's AS Roma Statistics Games played 119 Goals 37 Assists 13

This summer, it was reported that he's expected to leave the club. Having fallen down the pecking order at Roma, the forward is open to a move elsewhere. It had previously been reported that his most likely destination was West Ham United, with the Hammers already having had a bid rejected for him. According to the latest updates, though, no club is close to securing Abraham at the moment.

No One is Close to Landing Abraham

There are no concrete deals on the table

Despite Roma having turned down offers from the Hammers and Everton so far, it seems Abraham isn't close to leaving the club just yet and no team is even close to reaching a deal right now. According to Romano via the Daily Briefing, there's nothing imminent surrounding a move for the former Chelsea man right now. He's not heard anything on the West Ham side of things, while rumours about a move to Saudi Arabia have been played down and AC Milan, who were interested, have shopped elsewhere.

"Despite reports, I’m not aware of anything imminent now for Abraham. I don’t have confirmation on West Ham, for Saudi there are different movements now so it’s not something close or concrete. Abraham has been high on Milan’s list for weeks but they’ve many players and they decided to invest on different positions."

There's still plenty of time to get a deal done, but as things stand, it doesn't appear as though Abraham will be leaving Roma anytime soon. If West Ham were to get a deal done, though, it would be the icing on the cake of a tremendous transfer window for Julen Lopetegui's men.

Reports have even suggested that West Ham is the most likely destination for Abraham this summer with the Premier League side working on a deal.

West Ham Have Done Some Stellar Work This Summer

They've recruited well

Following David Moyes' departure at West Ham, and Lopetegui's arrival, the 2024/25 campaign is set to be one of change for the Hammers. To mark that, they've gone out and really hit the nail on the head with their recruitment so far in the transfer market. Having signed Max Kilman and Aaron Wan-Bissaka to strengthen their backline, they've also bolstered their attack with the additions of Niclas Fullkrug and Leeds United's Crysencio Summerville.

The squad is significantly stronger than it was this time last season and adding Abraham would only take things to a whole new level. Time will tell whether that deal is one too far or whether they land their man before the transfer window slams shut at the end of the month.

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt