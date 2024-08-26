West Ham are reportedly in talks to sign Roma striker, Tammy Abraham, according to Italian journalist, Gianluca Di Marzio.

Newly-appointed Julen Lopetegui has spearheaded an adventurous West Ham transfer strategy this summer, which has resulted in a fairly significant outlet already. The likes of Jean-Clair Todibo and Max Kilman are expected to form a dynamic partnership in defense, while Crysencio Summerville and Niclas Fullkrug have been sworn in to bulk up the attacking options.

But the Spanish custodian is still not convinced, and is eager to add a few more before the transfer window slams shut.

West Ham Keen on Roma Star Tammy Ambraham

Lopetegui wants another striker

As per Di Marzio, West Ham are in talks with Roma to sign star forward, Tammy Abraham, and have also "made an offer close to Roma's request". Previously, it was thought that a bid in the region of £21 million could have been enough to sanction the sale. However, with the transfer window ticking in to its final days, there may be minimal time remaining for Roma to secure a replacement, and they could raise their valuation as a result.

Abraham first climbed the ranks in Chelsea's renowned youth academy, and also featured heavily in the first-team for a period of two years before departing for Italy ahead of the 2021/22 season. There with Roma, he enjoyed a fantastic debut campaign with 27 goals across all competitions, but his output gradually declined after, and a devastating ACL injury in 2023 rendered him unavailable for much of last term.

Tammy Abraham's 2022/23 Serie A Statistics Appearances 38 Goals 8 Assists 3 Shots on target per 90 1.15 Key passes per 90 1.36

With such little game time over the past year, Roma will be open to offload their striker in favor of someone better prepared for the demands of the upcoming season, and should West Ham be able to strike a deal, they have the potential prospect of Abraham rising to his previous Premier League standards to look forward to. Indeed, former Aston Villa boss Dean Smith remarked that the forward is a "hell of a talent" after a particularly impressive display against Swansea.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Tammy Abraham enjoyed his best season in the English top flight in 2019/20, in which he registered 15 goals and a further three assists in 34 outings for Chelsea.

A budding striker department of Michail Antonio, Niclas Fullkrug and Tammy Abraham would certainly be enticing, but the Hammers may first need to shift Danny Ings off the books to open squad space. But the 32-year-old has failed to attract many suitors, with only Southampton on record for interest, but they were eventually deterred by Ings' hefty wage demands.

West Ham Face New Competition for Carlos Soler

Hammers remain confident of their chances

Elsewhere, West Ham are also looking to further bolster in midfield, and have earmarked Carlos Soler as their preferred solution. Paris Saint-Germain were reportedly willing to sanction a deal around the £20 million mark, and the East London side were previously considered front-runners in the race to land the Spaniard.

However, complications arose when Everton announced their involvement in the pursuit as well. The Toffees were weighing up a hijack for the international, but recent words from Fabrizio Romano were a source of reassurance for Hammers' fans, as he claimed that Soler had prioritized a move to the London Stadium over other interested clubs.

It remains to be seen whether Sean Dyche and his entourage ramp up their efforts, and this is a saga to watch in the closing days of the transfer window.

Statistics courtesy of FBRef.com