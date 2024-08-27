Key Takeaways

West Ham United have shifted their focus to player outgoings ahead of the transfer deadline, despite rumours suggesting the Hammers are in the race to sign Roma forward Tammy Abraham, journalist Fabrizio Romano has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT.

Speaking to GMS, the Italian transfer expert suggested Abraham is still far from securing a departure from Stadio Olimpico this summer, despite reports claiming multiple clubs are eyeing a move for the former Chelsea striker.

While West Ham are not ruling out several opportunities to bring in further reinforcements ahead of the Friday deadline, Julen Lopetegui’s side now appear to be focusing on player sales.

The Spanish tactician has already bolstered his attacking options with the arrivals of Niclas Fullkrug, Crysencio Summerville and Luis Guilherme and is now looking to trim the squad before the transfer window closes.

Several West Ham stars have been linked with departures in recent days, including Kurt Zouma, Danny Ings, and James Ward-Prowse, who has recently emerged as a target for Nottingham Forest.

Abraham’s Roma Exit Not Imminent

Speaking to GMS, Romano suggested West Ham have ‘played down’ rumours of interest in Abraham, who is yet to advance in talks to depart Roma this summer:

“I am receiving many questions on Tammy Abraham from Roma, but at the moment, I don't have any kind of confirmation of a deal close or almost done or getting closer. “There are many records in Italy, but at the moment, West Ham are playing down these rumours, and let's see what kind of opportunities that will be. “But again, it's really important for them to sell players in these final days.”

With Artem Dovbyk and Matias Soule arriving at Stadio Olimpico earlier in the window, Abraham’s days at Roma could soon be numbered under manager Daniele De Rossi.

An unused substitute in Roma’s defeat to Empoli last weekend, the English striker has fallen down the pecking order following an injury-hit season and faces an uphill battle to regain his starting spot from last season’s La Liga second-top goalscorer Dovbyk.

The former Premier League ace made just eight appearances in Serie A for the Giallorossi in the previous campaign as he returned from an ACL injury and contributed to two goals in just 241 minutes of action.

Tammy Abraham Roma Stats (2023/24) Competition Games Goals Assists Minutes played Serie A 8 1 1 241 Europa League 4 0 0 80

Roma, who paid £34 million for Abraham in 2021, will be hoping to recoup a similar fee for the 26-year-old ahead of the transfer deadline on August 30.

West Ham Consider Ings Release

Julen Lopetegui wants squad space

West Ham United are considering releasing veteran striker Danny Ings to create squad space for a new arrival in Julen Lopetegui’s frontline, according to journalist Graeme Bailey.

The Hammers could soon part ways with the 32-year-old, who was on the periphery of David Moyes’ first-team squad last season and made just three starts in the Premier League.

With Niclas Fullkrug arriving and Michail Antonio serving as his deputy, the England international has slipped down the pecking order even further at the London Stadium and could soon be released from his deal, which runs out in June 2025.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 27-08-24.