West Ham United's aim to qualify for European football for the fourth season in a row remains a real possibility with their current stars firing on all cylinders so far this season, regardless of their continental exploits this season. But with new recruitments being needed in the summer, Thijs Dallinga is on the club's radar, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

The Irons have had a real resurgence in the past four years under David Moyes, recording 6th, 7th and 14th-placed finishes over the last three Premier League seasons - and whilst 2022-23 was a poor campaign domestically, their Europa Conference League win means that Irons have been on tour for three years.

That could happen again should they finish in the top seven or win the Europa League and with Lucas Paqueta, Mohammed Kudus and Edson Alvarez all being top talents who have been attracted to the club, their use of the European market will need to continue to guarantee success. And with that in mind, GMS sources have revealed that Dallinga remains on their radar.

West Ham: Thijs Dallinga Transfer News Latest

West Ham are already looking to recruitments for the summer

The Hammers are looking at Dallinga as a potential option for the summer, according to GIVEMESPORT sources. The Toulouse forward has been by far their best player this season, and at just 23 years of age, he has a bright future ahead of him that could be spent in the Premier League.

One of West Ham's key scouting areas is in France, where a lot of their players come from - Kurt Zouma and Alphonse Areola both hail from the nation, whilst current stars Maxwell Cornet, Lucas Paqueta, Said Benrahma, Emerson Palmeiri and Nayef Aguerd all had playing careers in France prior to joining the Irons.

Dallinga is one of the players who has impressed West Ham scouts as they cast their eyes over the top division, and the striker has cropped up in enough scout reports to come under early consideration and act as an option that the club could bring in.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Thijs Dalinga scored 32 league goals in just 37 league games for Dutch side Excelsior before his move to Toulouse.

With 16 goals in 38 appearances this season, Dallinga is behind just Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Alexandre Lacazette, Kylian Mbappe and Jonathan David in terms of Ligue 1 goals scored this season - a strong list that boasts strikers of world-class ability and years of experience.

They do have competition for his services from other Premier League clubs, though. Brentford had previously looked at Dallinga before venturing down other recruitment routes - and their track record of players who played in France such as Bryan Mbeumo and Yoann Wissa is impressive.

It is unclear whether the Bees return for Dallinga’s signature with Igor Thiago set to arrive from Club Brugge in the summer, though Crystal Palace, Bournemouth and Fulham have also registered their interest in the Netherlands international.

Dallinga Could be Antonio's Long-Term Replacement

The Hammers' striking options are coming to the end of their careers

With Mohammed Kudus and Jarrod Bowen acting as mainstays in West Ham's team in the attacking positions, Dallinga would likely be competing with Michail Antonio and Danny Ings for a spot up front; or alternatively, the left-wing spot that is currently occupied by Cornet when everyone is fit.

Dallinga is primarily a striker, though, and with Antonio and Ings both in their thirties, a new young striker will likely be high on their wishlist this summer, in which he fits the bill.

