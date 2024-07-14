Highlights West Ham are interested in signing Steven Bergwijn for an attacking midfield role.

West Ham United may be in the market for a player who can play across their attacking midfield three this summer with Lucas Paqueta's future at the London Stadium looking uncertain - and that could see them plump for a move that would see Ajax winger Steven Bergwijn swap the Dutch capital for the English capital if a deal can be brokered - with the former Tottenham Hotspur star 'open' to joining the Hammers in the transfer window.

Bergwijn spent January 2020, and famously got off to a flyer when he downed Manchester City on his debut. But that wasn't a sign of things to come, and after a decent first-half of the season to begin his Spurs career, Bergwijn only featured in 46 from a possible 76 games in the Premier League over the course of the next two seasons - scoring just four goals with two of those coming in stoppage-time drama against Leicester City. But West Ham could see a return to London blossom, with De Telegraaf suggesting that Julen Lopetegui open to bringing the winger to the London Stadium.

Steven Bergwijn Linked With West Ham

The winger has been in decent form for Ajax

The report states that Bergwijn is taking time on his holiday after EURO 2024 to think carefully about his future, having had a conversation with Ajax manager Francesco Farioli before the weekend. Farioli would like to see Bergwijn stay at the Johan Cruyff Arena, but he would accept if Bergwijn fancies a new challenge. Two Saudi Arabian clubs have come in for his services though West Ham, alongside Marseille, have also registered their interest.

Ajax sources state that Farioli has big plans for the former Tottenham star but also understands that Bergwijn is one of few players who has a huge transfer value, with Ajax needing to sell within the region of €25million (£21.5m) and €30million (£25.8m) if they are to use the money to strengthen elsewhere.

Steven Bergwijn's Eredivisie statistics - Ajax squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 24 =9th Goals 12 2nd Assists 4 =4th Shots Per Game 2.8 =2nd Dribbles Per Game 1.5 1st Match rating 1.6 1st

The Irons have long been interested in the Dutch international, but have had to deal with FFP regulations in previous years, and once again they need to sell to buy if they are to bring the Dutchman in, though Bergwijn is interested having already lived in London whilst at Spurs. West Ham do have competition from the Middle East, with the clubs in question seeing money as no object in terms of both a fee and salary demands - though Bergwijn may not want to move to Saudi Arabia at the age of just 26.

Bergwijn does have the option of staying at Ajax, and if he has a good season, his transfer value will rise; but he will decide about his next move whilst on holiday.

Bergwijn Can't be Defined by His Tottenham Spell

The winger was on the peripherals at Tottenham

Bergwijn's disappointing spell at Tottenham shouldn't put West Ham at doubts over his potential addition. The Dutch winger was second-choice to Son Heung-min for the majority of his time in north London and that could play some part in his overall image, which has been described as 'unique'.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Bergwijn scored just two goals in his final season for Tottenham Hotspur, both in the same game, with both in stoppage time.

If the Irons were to sign him, utilising him on the left-hand flank whilst Jarrod Bowen ran amok on the right-hand side and Mohammed Kudus operated in the hole would be quite a decent array of options.

