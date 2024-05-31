Highlights West Ham are targeting strikers Youssef En-Nesyri and Serhou Guirassy this summer.

The Hammers were linked with a move for Nottingham Forest star Taiwo Awoniyi.

Centre-back Fabricio Bruno is set to join West Ham while talks commence over winger Wessley Gassova.

West Ham are targeting moves for strikers Youssef En-Nesyri and Serhou Guirassy this summer as the Hammers continue their search for a striker, journalist Dean Jones tells GIVEMESPORT.

The London side are reportedly unlikely to strike a deal with Nottingham Forest star Taiwo Awoniyi and are now looking at alternatives in the summer transfer window.

Ex-West Ham manager David Moyes was reportedly keen to sign Awoniyi in January, but since he was replaced by Julen Lopetegui, the club seems to be shifting their focus elsewhere.

After heavily relying on winger Jarrod Bowen’s goals last campaign, the Hammers are looking to sign a natural centre-forward.

Jones tells GMS that Sevilla’s En-Nesyri and Stuttgart’s Guirassy are two of the ‘top targets’ for West Ham in the upcoming window.

Both forwards have enjoyed successful campaigns for their respective sides and are rumored to be on the move this summer.

Awoniyi West Ham Move ‘Not on the Cards’

Jones suggests West Ham would prefer signing En-Nesyri or Guirassy over Awoniyi this summer:

“He’s being linked with West Ham, but I don’t think that is on the cards from checks that I have made around it. “Obviously, West Ham do want a new forward, and they are considering a variety of different elements when it comes to finding the right man, but I just get the impression there are other candidates that seem more likely than Awoniyi. “I think En-Nesyri and Guirassy are two of the top targets, and they would move onto others if they prove not to be possible or if Steidten decides the terms of a deal are not suitable.”

Guirassy took the relegation-bound Stuttgart side to second in the Bundesliga this season, scoring 28 goals in 28 outings for the German club.

Last year, Fabrizio Romano reported that the 28-year-old had a release clause included in his Stuttgart deal, worth £15million.

Sevilla’s En-Nesyri, according to recent reports, is also available this summer, for around £21million.

The 26-year-old Moroccan striker was the club’s top scorer this season, netting 16 goals in 33 La Liga appearances

Serhou Guirassy vs Youssef En-Nesyri Stats (2023-24) Serhou Guirassy Youssef En-Nesyri Appearances 30 41 Goals 30 20 Assists 3 3 Minutes per goal 80 163

West Ham Chase Wesley Gassova Deal

West Ham technical director Tim Steidten has traveled to Brazil to discuss a deal for talented 19-year-old winger Wesley Gassova, the Evening Standard reports.

The Hammers look to add more quality on the wing and are chasing the deal for the Brazilian, who could cost up to £30million.

Gassova, who just started his Serie A campaign with Corinthians, scored twice in the first six league matches.

The talented winger could become West Ham’s second summer signing from Brazil, as the Hammers also close in on a deal for center-back Fabricio Bruno.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 30-05-24.