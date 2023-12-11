Highlights West Ham United are looking to sign a fullback during the January transfer window to strengthen their squad, having previously missed out on targets in that position.

Ian Maatsen was one target from the summer window, with suggestions they could return for the Dutchman starting to grow.

However it comes amid a tricky spell for Hammers boss David Moyes, whose job security could be under threat following the weekend defeat to Fulham.

West Ham United are now looking to bring a fullback into the club during the January window, as David Moyes eyes up a mid-season rebuild, journalist Paul Brown has revealed to GIVEMESPORT.

The Hammers have struggled at times this season, having lacked consistency with their results in the Premier League. While European performances have remained strong throughout, there is a growing concern that West Ham's squad isn't good enough to compete for a top-six finish.

Therefore, with the January transfer window just weeks away from opening, there are suggestions the London Stadium outfit could test the market for new additions.

West Ham left wanting after summer shortcomings

It wasn't because of a lack of trying that West Ham were left short in the fullback department after the summer transfer window, with plenty of attempts to sign a player in that position having been made.

One of the main targets was Chelsea's Ian Maatsen, who had spent the previous campaign out on loan at Burnley and was tipped for a London Stadium switch. It had been reported by the Daily Mail that the Hammers were eyeing up a move for Maatsen, which failed to materialise as the window progressed.

West Ham United Defensive Options Position Konstantinos Mavropanos Centre-Back Nayef Aguerd Centre-Back Kurt Zouma Centre-Back Thilo Kehrer Centre-Back Angelo Ogbonna Centre-Back Emerson Palmieri Left-Back Aaron Cresswell Left-Back Ben Johnson Right-Back Vladimir Coufal Right-Back

Prior to that, Aaron Wan-Bissaka was also mooted as a potential fullback option, but much like the Maatsen move, the east Londoners were unsuccessful in their attempts to sign the Manchester United star. Instead, it's left Moyes and Co. short in that position, with claims they'll look to sign a fullback in January starting to grow.

When asked about what moves West Ham are likely to make in the January transfer window, journalist Brown pointed towards their limited options at fullback as a potential incentive to do business when the winter market opens for business. Insisting West Ham will sign a defender, either in January or the summer, the reliable reporter hinted Moyes has been keen to add a player in that position to his squad for some time, but has been let down by their attempts to recruit:

“I've said before, I think both fullback positions are an issue at West Ham. Pretty sure that Moyes has wanted to strengthen them for some time in that area, but they've had to prioritise spending on other areas of the pitch. “I do think you'll see them sign at a fullback either in January or certainly at the end of the season. If for no other reason, they really need competition on both sides there. But I think it would be very good for West Ham if they could find some quality and someone who could come in there who's a cut above what they got and that's the challenge for both Moyes instead I think.”

West Ham to test market for fullback addition in January

Exactly who West Ham might look to sign remains a mystery though, with few solid reports linking the Europa Conference League winners to attainable targets. However, despite the summer disappointment, Maatsen remains a player they're interested in, with suggestions they could revive interest in the Chelsea youngster.

Brown told GIVEMESPORT last week that Maatsen is 'highly rated' behind the scenes at the London Stadium, which could be enough to force West Ham back to the negotiating table. The Dutch wing-back has found game time hard to come by so far this season, as all nine of his Premier League outings have come from the bench.

Not ideal for the 21-year-old, who would've been hoping to kick on with his development at Stamford Bridge, but it could present West Ham with the opportunity to swoop in and sign their long-time target.

Pressure building on Moyes ahead of January window

Moyes will be hoping this transfer window is finally the time he can add a fullback to the club's ranks, but if results continue to stutter, there is no certainty the Scottish coach will be in charge of overseeing West Ham's business.

Sunday's humbling defeat away to Fulham saw questions about his future at the club resurface, as claims he might be sacked continue to pop up. The Athletic are reporting that Moyes has retained the full backing of the West Ham board for now, but his position as the gaffer is by no means secure.

The ex-Manchester United manager's contract is up at the end of the season and it's not looking like he'll be handed an extension. Talk around his predecessor has already begun, with Michael Carrick just one of the names linked to the West Ham hot seat.

But if results in the Premier League don't improve sharpish, Carrick could be getting the call sooner rather than later.