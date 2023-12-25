Highlights West Ham United could return Chelsea's Ian Maatsen in January, despite being knocked back in the summer.

West Ham United could go back in for Chelsea star Ian Maatsen when the January window opens, despite being pushed back during the summer, transfer insider Dean Jones revealed to GIVEMESPORT.

Maatsen - who was also being courted by Burnley - decided to stick around and fight for his place at Stamford Bridge, but so far this season minutes have come in short supply. It's led to speculation that the Dutch defender could now look to push for a move away from the west London outfit instead.

And if that turns out to be the case, West Ham are believed to be one of the sides hoping to sign him.

Maatsen decision not paying off at Chelsea

Things could've been much different for Maatsen had he taken the plunge and left Chelsea in the summer window. Instead, the £20,000-per-week earner has spent most of the campaign on the bench, with minutes incredibly hard to come by.

Yet to start in the Premier League this term, Maatsen's only appearances from the off for Chelsea have come in the League Cup. Granted, his contributions have helped lead Chelsea to the semi-final of that competition, but a combined 130 minutes of action from 10 Premier League outings is bound to cause concern for the 21-year-old.

It comes after Maatsen turned down the opportunity to join Burnley on deadline day, after the Clarets offered in the region of £30 million to take him to Turf Moor. Sticking around to fight for his place, it's so far a decision that hasn't paid off for Maatsen, who is now being tipped with a January move away from Chelsea.

Maatsen likely to be on the move in January

Reports from Spain have detailed Barcelona's interest in the youngster, with boss Xavi said to be eyeing up the possibility of bringing him to Catalonia. There had been hopes of a cut-price January deal, given Maatsen's original deal was due to expire at the end of the season, with claims the La Liga side might also look to agree a pre-contract agreement too.

However, much to the frustration of the five-time European champions, Chelsea triggered a one-year extension to Maatsen's contract, meaning he's now tied down to the club until the end of the 2024/25 season. It likely rules out cash-strapped Barcelona from any potential deals, but that doesn't mean Maatsen is set to stay at Chelsea next month.

Instead, West Ham are said to be keeping an eye on him, having also competed for his signature during the summer window. Journalist Paul Brown revealed to GIVEMESPORT that Maatsen is a player who is highly rated at the London Stadium, with the Hammers hierarchy keen to get their hands on him.

When quizzed about West Ham's growing interest in the young full-back, transfer insider Jones admitted that the east Londoners have been keeping tabs on him for some time, with the view to eventually making a move. The reliable reporter mooted that could now come in January, as West Ham look to bolster their squad ahead of the second-half of the season:

“Maatsen at Chelsea is somebody that they are interested in again. They had a look at him in the summer and I was told that they feel they've got a good chance of keeping him within the Premier League. “I think their main competition might come from the continent at the moment, but West Ham are at least going to try again, and see if they can do anything. “But yeah, it's quite a big month actually for West Ham, and they've got to be really careful about the type of business they do. And also, of course, tread around the issue of David Moyes’ contract, which is starting to expire once we get into the new year.”

West Ham eyeing more transfer additions in January

Elsewhere, West Ham are also believed to be eyeing up a transfer move for Bundesliga striker Serhou Guirassy, who has been scoring for fun at VfB Stuttgart. Netting an impressive 18 goals in 15 matches across all competitions so far, Guirassy has caught the eye for Stuttgart and is being linked to a Premier League move.

Rumoured to have a £15 million release clause in his contract, it's little surprise the 27-year-old has been commanding so much attention, with clubs across England's top-flight said to be interested. One of those is West Ham, who are believed to be in the mix for Guirassy's signature, when the January window opens in just two weeks.