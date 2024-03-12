Highlights West Ham's technical director Tim Steidten is now likely to stay.

David Moyes' future remains uncertain.

Multiple options are being considered if Moyes leaves, including Marco Silva, Thomas Tuchel, and others.

West Ham United technical director Tim Steidten is now likely to remain at the London Stadium ahead of next season, while David Moyes’ future is still uncertain, according to GIVEMESPORT sources.

It could be a summer of change for the Hammers with Moyes’ contract coming to an end and Steidten linked with a departure. Although the capital club might be considering going in a new direction, too much upheaval could be damaging.

The fanbase has been growing increasingly frustrated with inconsistent results over the last few months, and the supporters might be hoping for some alterations in the summer. West Ham dealt with the sale of Declan Rice in an impressive manner, bringing in the likes of Edson Alvarez, Mohammed Kudus, and James Ward-Prowse, so the decision-makers at the club certainly deserve some credit for that.

Moyes' Future in Doubt, Steidten Could Stay

Despite reports of Moyes and Steidten both heading through the exit in the summer, it’s now unlikely that the Hammers duo will both depart at the same time, according to GMS sources. Liverpool have been linked with a move to bring Steidten to Anfield to replace Jorg Schmadtke, but those reports are being played down and that’s been the case for a few weeks.

West Ham Premier League Stats 2023/2024 Stats Output Rank Goals per match 1.6 9th Goals conceded per match 1.8 14th Touches inside opposition box 598 17th Expected goals 39.5 13th Shots on target per match 4.0 16th Average possession 41.5% 16th Correct as of 12/03/2024

The Hammers technical director is already preparing for next season and the summer transfer window, so the likelihood is that he will be staying at the London Stadium. If Moyes was to depart, Steidten would be tasked with finding a suitable replacement.

Sources have revealed that Moyes’ future is still uncertain. With his deal expiring at the end of the current campaign, the Hammers have a decision to make, and no new contract is close to being signed as it stands.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: David Moyes is the first manager to win a trophy for West Ham since the 1980/1981 season.

Related West Ham Have Tosin Adarabioyo Back on Radar for Summer Move West Ham United have Fulham defender Tosin Adarabioyo in their sights ahead of the transfer window reopening

West Ham Could Target Marco Silva

Sources have also confirmed to GIVEMESPORT that if West Ham are to pull the trigger on Moyes, then Fulham manager Marco Silva could be an option. The former Everton boss is admired and could be targeted at the end of the campaign. Thomas Tuchel, who will be leaving Bayern Munich this summer, Lille’s Paulo Fonseca, and Feyenoord manager Arne Slot are also admired.

The Hammers will be assessing multiple options in case they decide that Moyes isn’t the right man to continue with ahead of the 2024/2025 campaign. The likes of Fonseca and Slot could be difficult to prise away from their respective clubs, while Tuchel might be aiming a little higher considering he’s currently battling in the Champions League and near the top of the Bundesliga.

All stats courtesy of FotMob and Transfermarkt