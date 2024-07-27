Highlights West Ham are pushing to sign Aaron Wan-Bissaka after missing out on Noussair Mazraoui.

Manchester United want £10m-15m for Wan-Bissaka, who will be surplus to requirements at Old Trafford once Mazraoui arrives.

The Hammers see Wan-Bissaka as a successor to Coufal, while they're also eyeing Artem Dovbyk to replace Antonio.

West Ham United are set to hold new talks with Manchester United over the signing of Aaron Wan-Bissaka, after missing out on Noussair Mazraoui, according to Florian Plettenberg.

Mazraoui is now expected to join United, as discussions advance with Bayern Munich over a deal for the right-back. The German club had reportedly reached an agreement with the Hammers over a deal for the 26-year-old, but the east Londoners failed to negotiate personal terms with the player's representatives.

As a result, the Irons are turning their attention to another target in Wan-Bissaka, who will be made surplus to requirements at Old Trafford once Mazraoui's move is made official. Plettenberg has revealed that a new round of talks will commence between West Ham and United, with the north-west outfit said to have lowered their fee demands, and are now looking for somewhere in the region of £10 million to £15 million for their one-on-one specialist.

West Ham Pushing for Wan-Bissaka

The full-back has a year remaining on his deal

Developing through the Crystal Palace academy, Wan-Bissaka broke through into the Eagles' first team in the 2018/19 season, earning a reputation as an imperious defender in one-on-one situations. This impressive campaign and specialist attribute earned him a blockbuster £50 million switch to Manchester, where he has since experienced mixed success and a series of inconsistent seasons.

Failing to start more than 20 Premier League games in each of his last three seasons, the 26-year-old has lost his place as the indisputable starter at right-back for United, and now the Red Devils are eager to move him on. With a year remaining on his contract, INEOS are eager to attain some sort of return on their significant outlay, even if it could represent a loss of upwards of £40 million, rather than lose him for free next summer.

It appears Mazraoui opting to join United could be the catalyst for Wan-Bissaka's move to West Ham, both as it forces him out of Carrington and because it has prompted the Hammers to push for the player once again who was described as "phenomenal" recently.

Writing on X, Sky Sports reporter Plettenberg provided an update regarding the state of affairs:

With Diogo Dalot winning United's player of the season award for 2023/24, the writing was on the wall for Wan-Bissaka, with the club's new ownership group identifying this area of Erik ten Hag's squad as in need of an upgrade. If West Ham do complete the deal, they'll be getting what they feel is a long-term successor to the ageing Vladimir Coufal.

Statistical Comparison 2023/24 (League Only) Stat Mazraoui Wan-Bissaka Appearances 19 22 Assists 3 2 Pass Accuracy 88.3% 83.5% Progressive Passes Per 90 7.74 3.89 Key Passes Per 90 1.13 0.61 Expected Assists Per 90 0.18 0.07 Progressive Carries Per 90 2.56 1.52 Tackles Per 90 2.41 2.12 Interceptions Per 90 1.5 2.07

West Ham Looking at Ukrainian Striker

Lopetegui wants a replacement for Michail Antonio

While signing a long-term replacement for Coufal was on the agenda for new manager Julen Lopetegui, finding a replacement for Michail Antonio is perhaps a more pressing matter. The Jamaican turned 34 in March, and has struggled to produce the goal output he was previously capable of in recent seasons.

While links to Aston Villa's Jhon Duran persist, Lopetegui has supposedly identified Girona's Artem Dovbyk as an option of interest, with the East London club reportedly keeping tabs on the Ukrianian's situation. Dovbyk netted 24 goals in 39 appearances for La Liga's surprise package last season, and could be available for €40 million this summer.

All Statistics via FBRef - as of 27/07/2024