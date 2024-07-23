Highlights West Ham have joined Leicester and Roma in the race for Juventus forward Matias Soule.

The Argentinian impressed on loan at Frosinone, scoring 11 goals in Serie A last season.

West Ham have submitted an initial bid to sign Leeds winger Crysencio Summerville.

West Ham United have joined the race for Juventus forward Matias Soule, according to Gazzetta dello Sport.

The Hammers are set to compete with Leicester City and Roma for Soule, who looks set to depart the Serie A giants on a permanent deal.

Italian media suggest the two clubs’ offers so far have not convinced Juventus, as West Ham still have a chance to jump ahead and secure the 21-year-old’s signature.

Juventus, who value Soule at £30million this summer, have received an offer of around £23million from Leicester, while Roma’s proposal was reportedly even less convincing.

According to Tuttosport, this week will be decisive for Soule as West Ham are expected to present a 'super offer' for the Argentina U21 international soon.

However, the promising forward’s preference is reportedly to remain in Italy – Roma are believed to be Soule’s most desired destination this summer.

Soule Eyed by Premier League Clubs

Still an open race for his services

Soule, eyed by West Ham and Leicester, is coming off an impressive year in Serie A, scoring 11 goals and providing three assists in 36 appearances on loan at Frosinone.

The 21-year-old’s breakout year has attracted interest from several clubs around England and Italy as he now looks to depart Juventus on a permanent deal after joining the Old Lady in 2020.

Soule rapidly progressed through the ranks for the Serie A giants and earned his first-team debut in 2021. In total, he has made 21 appearances for Juventus so far, scoring one goal.

Matias Soule's Frosinone Stats (2023-24) Appearances Goals Assists Minutes per goal Serie A 36 11 3 286 Coppa Italia 3 0 0 –

Speaking to the media earlier this year, the Argentinian admitted it 'would be a dream' to play in the Premier League in the future.

In January, Soule - who scores goals like Messi according to Football Talent Scout Jacek Kulig - was targeted by Saudi Pro League clubs over a possible move, but he rejected the possibility of moving to the Middle East, saying 'there was no chance of me going there'.

The right-winger was Frosinone’s top scorer last campaign but was unable to save the club from relegation as they finished one point adrift of safety, ending the season 18th.

West Ham Bid for Crysencio Summerville

Considered ‘very expensive’ by east Londoners

West Ham United have submitted an initial bid to sign Leeds United winger Crysencio Summerville, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The Hammers have reportedly already held talks with Summerville’s camp over a possible move this summer as Romano suggests the deal is 'considered very expensive' for the east London outfit.

Eyed by several Premier League clubs, Summerville is expected to depart Elland Road after his stellar season in the Championship, winning the second division’s Player of the Season award.

Roma are also thought to be among the suitors for the Dutchman if they are unable to strike a deal for Matias Soule, according to Romano's report.

Related Exclusive: Tottenham and West Ham Could Make Lowball Bid for £50m Striker Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United are going to head-to-head to land Brentford marksman Ivan Toney

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 22-07-24.