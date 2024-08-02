Highlights West Ham are set to offer Borussia Dortmund striker Niclas Fullkrug a lucrative deal in order to tempt him to sign.

West Ham United are set to offer Borussia Dortmund striker Niclas Fullkrug a lucrative contract in an attempt to attract the German to a move to East London, according to Sky Sports Germany.

Fullkrug impressed last season for the Black and Yellow, netting 15 times during his debut season in Dortmund, as Niko Kovac's side reached the Champions League final. New manager Nuri Sahin has added Stuttgart forward Serhou Guirassy to his ranks, a deal potentially threatening Fullkrug's place in the Bundesliga outfit's squad.

This Guirassy acquisition has inevitably prompted interest from clubs throughout Europe for the 31-year-old striker, with AC Milan and West Ham emerging as potential suitors. It's understood that the Rossoneri have been financially out muscled by the Hammers in the race to sign the player, with the English club currently offering €25 million plus add-ons, €5 million below Dortmund's asking price.

West Ham Offer Fullkrug Attractive Deal

The striker developed late in his career

Spending a large portion of his career in Germany's second division or playing for lesser sides in the Bundesliga, Fullkrug enjoyed his breakout on a higher stage with Werder Bremen. Netting 19 goals in a promotion year for Bremen, then 16 in their first campaign back in the top flight, the target man then completed an €18 million switch to Dortmund last summer.

Another year of progression at the Signal Iduna Park, and now the late bloomer could be on the move again. Sky Sports report that the Germany international was initially reticent about a move to West Ham when hearing of the interest, but developments may have changed his mind.

Sporting director Tim Steidten is proposing a contract offer of three years plus the option of a further year, potentially securing the player a deal two years longer than his existing arrangement with Dortmund, where he's contracted until 2026. The conditions for the extra 12 months to be activated are understood to be realistic, and they are said to be almost matching his purported £96,000-per-week salary.

Having not spent a particularly lengthy portion of his career at the absolute top level, the attraction of the Premier League and the riches and security this move would provide to Fullkrug would certainly be appealing.

Sky's report also indicates that Julen Lopetegui will offer the number nine assurances over being the first-choice striker, something Dortmund can't promise. Lopetegui is eager to replace the ageing Michail Antonio, with a move for Aston Villa's Jhon Duran also said to have been 'in concrete stages'.

Statistical Comparison 2023/24 (League Only) Stat Fullkrug Antonio Appearances 29 26 Goals 12 6 Assists 8 2 Shots Per 90 2.03 1.59 Expected Goals Per 90 0.5 0.31 Key Passes Per 90 1.38 0.43 Expected Assist Per 90 0.13 0.07

Dortmund and West Ham Locked in Negotiations

The two clubs need to agree a fee

With personal terms likely not to be an issue at this point, with Sky suggesting Fullkrug is willing to give up Champions League football for a move to the London Stadium, it's up to the two clubs to reach an agreement in order for the move to materialise. Dortmund are said to be staunch on their €30 million asking price, with West Ham supposedly not willing to go above their offer of €25 million plus add-ons.

It's thought that Dortmund may be pressured into accepting the lower offer, with the player's desire to leave playing an important role, and West Ham using the possible pivoting towards Duran as leverage. The two clubs remain locked in negotiations, with the expectation being that a compromise is made and that the deal is completed.

